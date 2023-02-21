Lee officially announces California Senate bid

California Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee made her long-awaited Senate bid official Tuesday in a new social media video.

"No one is rolling out the welcome mat, especially for someone like me," Lee says to start the video.

"I was the girl they didn't allow in, who couldn't drink from the water fountain, who had an abortion in a back alley when they all were illegal. I escaped a violent marriage, became a single mom, a homeless mom, a mom who couldn't afford childcare and brought her kids to class with her. They didn't want to hear my voice, or anyone who wasn't like them, but by the grace of God, I didn't let that stop me."

The ad continues to reference her relationship with former President Barack Obama, her role in the Violence Against Women Act, support of the LGBTQ community.

And as Lee jumps into a race against two well-funded Democrats who are also looking to replace the retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, she adds: "And for those who say my time has passed, well, when does making change go out of style?"