Liz Cheney endorses Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., endorsed Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin for her re-election bid in Michigan's 7th District.

"I'm proud to endorse Elissa Slotkin. Serving together on the Armed Services Committee, I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what's best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons," Cheney said in a statement.

The same statement announced that Cheney will be campaigning with Slotkin in Lansing in early November, ahead of the November 8 midterm election.

Slotkin faces Republican Tom Barrett in Michigan's 7th District.

Cheney has previously said that she would work against certain Republican candidates who she views as a threat to democracy.

When asked by the Detroit Free-Press in September, Barrett would not say whether he would have certified that 2020 presidential results. "It’s an unknowable thing," he said. "How many people mailed in absentee ballots that were ineligible to participate in the election? We can’t know for sure what effect that had. That’s why we have to stop it before it happens."

This is Cheney's first endorsement of a Democrat, but she previously said that she would be open to stumping for Democrats. And in October, Cheney said that she would support Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor in Arizona if she lived there.