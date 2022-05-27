Liz Cheney officially files to run for re-election

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., formally filed to run for re-election Thursday, setting up a contentious primary battle over the next three months against a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump.

Trump has endorsed GOP activist Harriet Hageman in the race against Cheney, a vocal Trump critic who voted to impeach the former president after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The filing deadline for the House race is Friday, which left the door open to whether Cheney would potentially forgo a re-election effort as the House GOP leadership and the former president set their eyes on her removal from office.

Cheney did not mention Trump in her nearly three-minute launch video, but made a thinly veiled reference to her clashes with her party.

“As we work together to fight for Wyoming and the issues that matter to us, there are some things you can count on: when I know something is wrong, I will say so,” Cheney says in the video. “I won’t waver or back down. I won’t surrender to pressure or intimidation. I know where to draw the line, and I know that some things aren’t for sale.”

Cheney’s announcement also comes as Trump is headed to Casper, Wyo., on Saturday to hold a rally with Hageman. Other pro-Trump lawmakers are expected to speak at the event, including GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Kat Cammack of Florida.

House GOP leaders who have endorsed Hageman are also addressing the rally via video, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, who replaced Cheney in leadership.

The Wyoming primary is set for Aug. 16.