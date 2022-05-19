Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is out with his first TV ad in the Democratic race for Senate.

“Most senators couldn’t tell you the cost of a gallon of milk. Or how much beef has gone up this year,” Barnes says in the ad, bringing up the surging inflation facing Americans now.

He explains how he would use his lived experiences to make a difference, if elected.

“My mom was a teacher, and my dad worked third shift. I know how hard you work. And I know that by bringing manufacturing home, we create jobs and we lower costs,” Barnes says in the ad.

Barnes also made a not-so-subtle dig at his opponents in the race for Senate, saying, “I’m not like most senators or any of the other millionaires running for Senate.”

He’s likely referring to state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, two candidates who have partially self-funded their campaigns. Lasry has loaned his campaign over $5 million and Godlewski has loaned her campaign over $3 million.

Barnes has not contributed any significant amount of money to his own campaign. Despite that, he’s raised over $4 million, according to the latest fundraising filings.

The three Democratic candidates are among those running for their party’s nomination and for the chance to face Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in a general election this fall. The incumbent Republican has outraised Barnes, Lasry and Godlewski individually, with his campaign reporting over $10 million raised this cycle.

Over the airwaves, Lasry leads in spending among the four candidates. He’s spent $5.8 million on ads so far, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm. He’s followed by Johnson, who has spent $5.1 million on commercials boosting his campaign. Godlewski has spent over $2 million on ads in the state. And Barnes, with the launch of this first ad, has spent under $100,000 on commercials supporting himself.

He has time to catch up, though. Wisconsin’s primary election is slated for August 9.

One other Democratic candidate, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, has also spent under $100,000 on the airwaves. He’s run one ad, which aired during Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks conference finals earlier this month.