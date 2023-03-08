Majority of states haven't elected a Black woman to Congress

Democratic Rep. Jennifer McClellan made history Tuesday as the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress, but many other states have still not elected a Black woman to the House or Senate.

In total, 23 states, including Virginia have sent a Black woman to Congress, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at the Rutgers Eagleton Institute of Politics, meaning 27 have not done so.

“It still blows my mind that we’re having firsts in 2023,” McClellan told NBC News last month after winning the special election in Virginia’s 4th District. “My ancestors fought really hard to have a seat at that table, and now not only will I have a seat at the table in Congress, I’ll be able to bring that policymaking table into communities that never really had a voice before.”

McClellan’s election means 28 Black women are currently serving in the House, surpassing the record number of 27 that was set at the start of this Congress, per CAWP data. There are currently no Black women serving in the Senate.