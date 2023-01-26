Marianne Williamson eyeing another run for president

Marianne Williamson is considering another run for president.

The author and spiritual advisor, who ran as a Democrat in 2020, told NBC News she is “gathering information” and “working on putting a machine together” with the goal of “making an informed decision,” as it relates to a potential 2024 presidential campaign. If she runs, she says she will do so as a Democrat.

Williamson says she is planning to visit South Carolina and New Hampshire in the next two or three weeks. In those states, she says her plans include “talking with people, gathering information, harnessing the energy, and harnessing resources.”

On the potential of New Hampshire not leading the nation’s Democratic primaries, Williamson said she thinks “the DNC is taking a tact that is not very respectful to the people of New Hampshire, and not very respectful to democracy itself,” adding that she believes today’s Democratic party has a “double allegiance” to both “the working people, but also to its corporate and billionaire donors.”

“For the last almost 50 years, democracy has not been delivering on its blessings to the American people,” Williamson said during a phone call. “The traditional Democratic party was a powerful and unabashed and unapologetic conduit for the safety, health and wellbeing of the working people of the United States.”

In 2020, Williamson struggled to be taken seriously as a candidate. This time, she says she is exploring whether she can build a campaign “strong enough and powerful enough to handle the turbulent seas of a presidential campaign.”

Her last campaign not without controversy. The candidate drew criticism for her skeptical questioning of vaccine mandates, and for comments about depression and mental illness.

The author’s most prominent splash in the mainstream came through viral moments during the first two Democratic debates, earning her online support and inspiring a bevy of memes.

Williamson has never held public office.