Maryland's Alsobrooks jumps into Democratic Senate primary

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is running for Senate, joining a crowded field in what's expected to become an expensive Democratic primary in the blue state.

Her announcement video includes a story about her great-grandfather, who she says was shot and killed in 1956 by a police officer after a dispute. She says that encouragement from her great-grandmother stemming from that tragedy inspired her to get into politics, citing her work as a prosecutor and as county executive.

Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin will retire at the end of 2024, setting off a competitive race to replace him.

Criticizing Washington for "looking for ways to prevent women from making their own health care decisions" and for failing to pass new voting rights protections, Alsobrooks says that Washington is "refusing to work together to improve people's lives."

Maryland's congressional delegation is currently all-male, and there are no Black women in the Senate.

“There aren’t a lot of people like me in the U.S. Senate, people who live like, think like and look like the people they are supposed to represent,” she says.

Alsobrooks joins a field that includes Democratic Rep. David Trone, who is wealthy enough to finance his own bid, and Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando. Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin has also said he's considering a bid.