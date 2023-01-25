IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lanhee Chen during a television interview in New York in 2019. Christopher Goodney / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

Meet 2022’s leading GOP vote-getter (who lost his race)

Lanhee Chen lost his race for California's controller, but won more votes than any other Republican in the midterms.

By Ben Kamisar

California Republican Lanhee Chen's campaign released new analysis showing he won more votes during last year's midterm election than any other Republican in the country.

Chen's campaign won almost 4.8 million votes, which it notes is more than candidates like Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. But that total still fell short of the most important threshold in Chen's race — he lost to Democrat Malia Cohen by more than 1 million votes (she finished with more than 5.9 million).

While Chen outperformed the rest of the ticket, that gap between himself and his Democratic rival shows how far Republicans have to go to win statewide.

Still, Chen's camp noted he won at least four congressional districts represented by Democrats, giving Republicans some hope down the ballot in future years.


