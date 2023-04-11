Michigan's Dingell says she won't run for Senate

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., announced she will not run for Michigan’s open Senate seat, further clearing the path to the Democratic nomination for declared candidate Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

The move comes after speculation that Dingell could be a top contender for the seat.

“After much consideration, I have decided that I can best serve Michigan and our nation as a member of the U.S. House,” Dingell wrote on Twitter. “Because, bluntly, I love my job.”

Dingell expressed gratitude for those who encouraged her to run for the seat, saying knowing she has their confidence “truly means the world to me.”

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., announced in January that she would not run for reelection next year (she's served in the Senate since 2001. While Stabenow won her 2018 race by 6.5 percentage points, President Joe Biden won Michigan by less than 3 percentage points.

Dingell's decision raises the likelihood that Slotkin will run without any significant Democratic opposition in the primary.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Bensen, Attorney General Dana Nessel, state Sen. Mallory McMorrow and Rep. Haley Stevens have all announced they would not run.

On the GOP side, former gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon, Reps. Bill Huizenga and Lisa McClain, and former Reps. Peter Meijer, Mike Rogers and Fred Upton are among those seen to be possible contenders.