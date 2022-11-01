Every election cycle, the NBC News Political Unit produces our Election Book to assist the network’s anchors, correspondents, producers and reporters in the field for Election Night.

It contains essential information on almost every race, historical factoids, timelines, past exit polls, political trends and overarching narratives to help explain the election cycle.

It is our election bible, and we are making it available for you to read.

So if you want to study up for what to watch on Election Night, understand why contests like Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District or Oregon’s gubernatorial showdown are important, or simply impress your co-workers at the watercooler, take a peek.

You’ll be reading the material that our anchors, correspondents and producers will be relying on come Nov. 8 — and beyond.

And you can keep up to date on the latest midterm elections news with the Meet the Press Blog as well as the NBC News midterm live blog.