NBC News - Election Coverage - Season 2020
Chuck Todd working on election night 2020 in Studio 1A at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, NYC on Tuesday, November 3, 2020NBC / Virginia Sherwood/NBC News

The 2022 midterm elections guide: Everything you need to know

Here’s a compilation of all the essential information about the upcoming midterm elections, from the NBC News Political Unit.

By Chuck Todd, Mark Murray, Ben Kamisar, Bridget Bowman and Alexandra Marquez

Every election cycle, the NBC News Political Unit produces our Election Book to assist the network’s anchors, correspondents, producers and reporters in the field for Election Night. 

It contains essential information on almost every race, historical factoids, timelines, past exit polls, political trends and overarching narratives to help explain the election cycle. 

It is our election bible, and we are making it available for you to read

So if you want to study up for what to watch on Election Night, understand why contests like Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District or Oregon’s gubernatorial showdown are important, or simply impress your co-workers at the watercooler, take a peek. 

You’ll be reading the material that our anchors, correspondents and producers will be relying on come Nov. 8 — and beyond. 

And you can keep up to date on the latest midterm elections news with the Meet the Press Blog as well as the NBC News midterm live blog.

Chuck Todd

Chuck Todd is moderator of "Meet The Press" and NBC News' political director. 

Mark Murray

Mark Murray is a senior political editor at NBC News.

Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar is a deputy political editor in NBC's Political Unit. 

Bridget Bowman

Bridget Bowman is a deputy editor for NBC's Political Unit. 

Alexandra Marquez

Alexandra Marquez is a researcher for the NBC News political unit.