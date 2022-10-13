Midterm elections roundup: Arizona debate debacle

Wednesday brought yet another development in the debate over whether Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs should debate Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake. Lake has criticized Hobbs for choosing not to debate her — Hobbs says she doesn’t want to contribute to a “spectacle” over her denial of the 2020 election results. But her decision to not face her opponent head on has raised the eyebrows of even some Democrats, as NBC News’ Allan Smith and Vaughn Hillyard reported.

After Hobbs pulled out of what was supposed to be Wednesday’s debate with the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission and PBS, Lake still planned to attend the debate and sit for an interview herself. But Hobbs announced on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that she instead secured an interview next week with Arizona PBS.

The decision prompted outcry not just from Lake, who accused her of sidestepping the debate entirely, but also from the Clean Elections Commission, which said in a statement it would postpone the Q+A with Lake and called PBS’ move “disappointing.”

It’s yet another headline dogging Hobbs about her decision not to debate — a decision that will remain under the microscope as Election Day draws nearer.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Arizona Senate: Billionaire Peter Thiel reportedly told the GOP super PAC Senate Leadership Fund that he would spend millionson the Arizona Senate race “on the condition the super PAC finds matching funds,” per Axios.

North Carolina Senate: Donald Trump Jr. is campaigning with Republican Rep. Ted Budd Thursday morning.

New Hampshire Senate: Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan leads Republican nominee Don Bolduc by 7 points among likely voters, 52%- 45%, per a new AARP mixed mode poll.

Nevada Senate: The Democratic-aligned Senate Majority PAC bought another $1.1 million in TV and radio ads in the Senate race, per AdImpact.

Pennsylvania Senate: Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sat down for an hour-long editorial board meeting with PennLive, where he talked about his health and other key issues in the Senate race.

Utah Senate: Former President Donald Trump put out a statement criticizing Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for not endorsing fellow Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, saying Romney has “abused” Lee.

Washington Senate: The GOP-aligned Evergreen Principle PAC is booking a $1.9 million ad buy through Election Day, per AdImpact.

Wisconsin Senate: Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ campaign has reached out to former President Barack Obama’s team for help on the campaign trail, Politico reports. Wisconsin Democrats have also weighed bringing Biden to the state, and they are in “various stages of planning with Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.”

Pennsylvania Governor: Everytown For Gun Safety Action Fund is booking a million dollar ad buy over the next two weeks, per AdImpact.

New Hampshire-01: Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas and Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt are in a dead heat among likely voters in the new AARP poll.