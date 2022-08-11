Midterm elections roundup: Badger State battles

It’s taken no time for Wisconsin’s gubernatorial and senatorial elections to heat up, as both parties gear up for a tough battle.

A new ad from Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels typifies how Republicans want to keep the pressure up on Gov. Tony Evers and the Democrats — by keeping the focus on Biden and the economy.

“Tony Evers, Joe Biden, they’re two peas in a pod,” Michels says.

But as NBC’s Adam Edelman reports, Evers and the Democrats have been quick to hit the self-funding businessman both for his wealth and as a pawn of Trump, who endorsed Michels in the primary.

With just over 12 weeks until Election Day, Wisconsin’s relatively late primary affords little time for a rest. That’s why we’re seeing things heat up already in the state’s pivotal Senate race too, where Republicans and Democrats are racing to cast Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Sen. Ron Johnson as outside the mainstream.

Read more from NBC’s Natasha Korecki here.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail…

Colorado Senate: Republican Joe O’Dea released a new ad saying he’s “not focused on political parties.”

Georgia governor: Democrat Stacey Abrams tested positive for Covid Wednesday, one day after delivering a major economic speech.

Maine's 2nd District: Democratic Rep. Jared Golden’s new TV ad touts his vote against a sweeping Covid relief package last year. “I was the only Democrat to vote against trillions of dollars of President Biden’s agenda because I knew it would make inflation worse,” Golden says in the ad.

New York's 23rd District: The New York Times profiles Republican Carl Paladino, a longtime divisive figure in state politics who may win a seat in Congress this fall.

Pennsylvania's 10th District: After news broke that the FBI seized GOP Rep. Scott Perry’s cell phone, Perry’s attorney said in a statement that the Justice Department said “Perry is not a target of its investigation,” per NBC News’ Kyle Stewart and Daniel Barnes. The Justice Department has not commented on the investigation.

Michigan Secretary of State: Republican Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo claims she was hacked after she shared a post that said Trump will “be back in the White House before the end of this year,” per MLive’s Simon Schuster.