Midterm elections roundup: Democrats’ path to House majority narrows

Since yesterday morning, NBC News’ Decision Desk called Arizona-01, Arizona-06, New York-22 and Oregon-05 for Republicans, as well as Oregon-06 for Democrats.

That leaves 14 uncalled House races (11 of which are in California). Democrats would need to win 12 of them to get to the 218 seats needed for a majority, while Republicans just need to win three.

Here’s an updated look at what House races are left to be called as both sides sweat it out waiting to see who wins the House majority (guided by the pre-election ratings from The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter):

Toss ups:

CA-13: An open seat race with Republican John Duarte vs. Democrat Adam Gray.

CA-22: GOP Rep. David Valadao vs. Democrat Rudy Salas.

CA-27: GOP Rep. Mike Garcia vs. Democrat Christy Smith.

CA-47: Democratic Rep. Katie Porter vs. Republican Scott Baugh.

CA-49: Democratic Rep. Mike Levin vs. Republican Bryan Maryott.

ME-2: Democratic Rep. Jared Golden vs. Republican Bruce Poliquin.

Other competitive races:

AK-AL: Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola vs. Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and Libertarian Chris Bye.

CA-3: An open seat with Republican Kevin Kiley vs. Democrat Kermit Jones.

CA-9: Democratic Rep. Josh Harder vs. Republican Tom Patti.

CA-41: GOP Rep. Ken Calvert vs. Democrat Will Rollins.

CA-45: GOP Rep. Michelle Steel vs. Democrat Jay Chen.

A surprisingly close race:

CO-3: GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert vs. Democrat Adam Frisch.

Safe seats:

The Decision Desk hasn’t yet projected two safe seats President Biden won by more than 20 and 60 percentage points respectively in 2020, CA-21 and CA-34, as ballots continue to be counted.