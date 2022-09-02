Midterm elections roundup: Democrats try to influence New Hampshire GOP Senate primary

A GOP super PAC jumped into the New Hampshire Senate race to boost state Sen. Chuck Morse in the primary to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. And they might have gotten away with it, too, if it wasn’t for those meddling Democrats.

On Thursday, the Democratic super PAC Senate Majority PAC reserved $3.2 million in airtime ahead of the Sept. 13 primary, and launched a new ad tying Morse to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Morse is a top candidate competing against the far-right retired Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc, who has led recent public polls.

Meanwhile, two more outside groups are hitting the airwaves. Granite State Leadership Fund spent $353,000 on ads, launching a spot boosting Republican consultant Vikram Mansharamani. It’s not clear who’s funding the group — it had not raised any money as of June 30, per FEC filings. And Stand for New Hampshire, a super PAC backing Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith, spent $84,000 on TV ads, per AdImpact.

And, as with most GOP primaries, Trump could still shake up the race with a last-minute endorsement. In a radio interview Wednesday, Trump seemed open to still endorsing in the GOP primary and he praised Bolduc as “a strong guy.”

Hassan, meanwhile, continues to run ads of her own. And she’s gotten some help from New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft, per Politico.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail

North Carolina Senate: Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to North Carolina Thursday, where she told donors the state’s Senate race is crucial to eliminating the filibuster, per the News & Observer. The Democratic nominee, Cheri Beasley, did not join Harris at her events. Her campaign spokesperson said that Beasley “is focused on her campaign,” per WRAL’s Bryan Anderson.

Arizona Governor: The Arizona Democratic Party and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs are up with a new ad attacking Republican nominee Kari Lake for her opposition to abortion rights.

Maine Governor: The Maine Republican Party is up with a new bio spot about former Gov. Paul LePage, their nominee this cycle against Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, that centers on how he overcame childhood hardship.

Michigan Governor: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raised almost $2.4 million between July 18 and Aug. 22, while her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, raised $686,000.

Pennsylvania Governor: GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to avoid testifying. And WHYY reported that Mastriano’s campaign staff includes “self-proclaimed prophets” and a right-wing conspiracy theorist. Mastriano is set to appear at a Trump rally Saturday along with GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz and Republican Jim Bognet, who is running against Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright.

Wisconsin Governor: Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels plays up his “businessman [and] outsider” persona with a new spot that says “Biden caused the inflation, Evers made it worse and we’re paying the price.”

New Hampshire-01: Defending Main Street, the super PAC for the moderate Republican Main Street Partnership, is jumping into the GOP primary with a new ad attacking Karoline Leavitt, a former aide for Trump and GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, as a “woke Gen Z’er.” The group has backed former Trump aide Matt Mowers in the race. Leavitt launched her own ad calling Mowers “another swamp doormat.”