Midterm elections roundup: Dr. Oz launches ad in Pennsylvania

Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has dominated ad spending so far in Pennsylvania's Senate race, spending nearly $3.2 million since the May 17 primary through Wednesday, per ad-tracking firm AdImpact. But Republican Mehmet Oz is about to hit the airwaves.

While Fetterman has spent $2.2 million on TV ads and almost $1 million on digital ads since the primary, AdImpact has tracked just $20,000 in digital spending by Oz since the primary. But Oz will return to the airwaves today thanks to a $381,000 joint ad buy with the National Republican Senatorial Committee that focuses on crime.

It’s the latest race where the NRSC has gotten involved early to help a nominee get up on the air, and comes as Democratic Senate nominees hold a massive ad-spending advantage over their GOP rivals.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail…

Alaska Senate: GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s latest TV ad ahead of her Aug. 16 primary touts her support from Alaskan fishermen.

Georgia Senate: Republican Herschel Walker’s campaign spent $694,000 on a TV ad buy, per AdImpact. He had previously been on the airwaves as part of a joint ad buy with the NRSC. In his new ad, Walker says that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has “lied about me, my business and my work with veterans.”

Pennsylvania Senate: Mehmet Oz was also the subject of a The Daily Beast report that he had not previously disclosed that he owns an apartment in New Jersey, and its residents are two of Oz’s friends who are associated with Turkish nationalist groups.

Florida governor: Some Florida Democrats are frustrated that EMILY’s List and Ruth’s List, two groups that traditionally support women candidates who support abortion rights, have not backed Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial bid, NBC News’ Marc Caputo reports.

Michigan governor: Save Michigan PAC, a super PAC founded by former gubernatorial hopeful Michael Markey, announced Wednesday it was backing Republican Tudor Dixon in the GOP primary, Fox News reports. The group reserved $103,000 worth of airtime on Wednesday, per AdImpact.

Pennsylvania governor: The founder of the far-right social media site Gab, who has done consulting work for Republican nominee Doug Mastriano, responded to recent allegations of anti-Semitism by telling the New York Times that both he and Mastriano only want to speak to Christian news outlets and reporters.

Wisconsin governor: Former Vice President Mike Pence backed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the GOP gubernatorial primary, bucking Trump who has endorsed businessman Tim Michels.

New York's 19th District: The National Republican Congressional Committee is hitting the airwaves in a special election in New York’s 19th District, launching a joint $100,000 buy with Republican Marc Molinaro, per AdImpact.

Washington's 3rd District: Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent, who is challenging GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, has ties to right-wing extremists, the Associated Press reports. Herrera Beutler voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6.

Wyoming's At-Large District: GOP Rep. Liz Cheney’s latest TV ad features footage from a primary debate of Cheney’s opponents casting doubt on the 2020 election.