Midterm elections roundup: Fetterman puts out a doctor’s note

Less than a week before his high-profile Senate debate against Republican Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman released a note from his primary care physician amid calls for more transparency after his stroke earlier this year.

In it, Fetterman’s doctor says he is “recovering well from his stroke,” that his “speech was normal and he continues to exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty” and “he has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

Meanwhile, both candidates dropped new ads on Wednesday. Fetterman’s new spot is a fundraising plea that frames the race as lynchpin to both abortion rights and democracy, while Oz’s is focused on the economy and inflation, arguing Fetterman “would make it worse.”

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Georgia Senate: Women Speak Out PAC, a super PAC tied to the anti-abortion rights group Susan B. Anthony list, placed its first ad buy of the race, spending $350,000 on broadcast per AdImpact. The group is standing by Republican Herschel Walkerafter allegations that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion (which he denies).

North Carolina Senate: GOP Rep. Ted Budd is emphasizing crime and the economy, while Democrat Cheri Beasley is focusing on abortion and Budd’s voting record in the final stretch of this consistently close Senate race, Roll Call reports.

Ohio Senate: Republican J.D. Vance, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Save America Fund, a group backing Ryan, all made additional ad buys on Wednesday, per AdImpact. But Ryan criticized the party’s tepid spending in his race, telling the Washington Post that “national Democrats have been known not to make very good strategic decisions over the years.”

Politico reports that Vance is calling on Republicans to “have a fight over the border wall,” and tell Biden, “You don’t get another dime for your priorities unless you do your job and enforce and secure the Southern border.”

Arizona Governor: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigned with Republican Kari Lake on Wednesday, where one supporter yelled, “Youngkin-Lake in ‘24!,” per NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard. The Democratic nominee, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, conducted an interview with Arizona PBS after declining to debate Lake, and she avoided other reporters at the interview, per the Arizona Republic.

Kansas Governor: The New York Times explores how Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s re-election race “is testing how much protection a strong local, personal brand still affords in governor’s races against gale-force political headwinds.”

Oregon Governor: Semafor travels to Oregon to look at why Republicans are bullish on flipping the governor’s seat as well as up to three congressional seats. Meanwhile, AFL–CIO President Liz Shuler heads to the state this week to help boost Democratic gubernatorial nominee Tina Kotek and OR-4 Democratic nominee Val Hoyle.

New York Governor: Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul placed another $2.6 million in TV ads between now and Election Day, per AdImpact.

Wisconsin Govenor: NBC News’ Adam Edelman unpacks how GOP nominee Tim Michels has shifted his position on abortion.

Arizona-02: The DCCC is dropping about $680,000 to boost Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, per AdImpact, as the Democrat tries to survive a tough re-election fight.

Rhode Island-02: The NRCC is going up with its first ad buy to boost Republican Allan Fung, per AdImpact. It’s about $800,000 so far.