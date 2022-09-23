Midterm elections roundup: House GOP cuts spending in Trump district

Even with an improving environment for Democrats, Republicans are confident they have a clear path to take over the House. But problematic candidates could complicate that.

Just look at Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.

The National Republican Congressional Committee on Thursday cut virtually all of the ad spending it had booked in the district, removing $960,000 from the airwaves, per AdImpact.

The cut came one day after the Associated Press reported that the GOP nominee, J.R. Majewski, misrepresented his military service and did not deploy to Afghanistan as he claimed. The NRCC’s decision to cut its spending is a sign that the committee could believe the district is not winnable, and its money would be better spent elsewhere.

Democrats were already painting Majewski as extreme. Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s recent ads highlighting his support for the QAnon conspiracy theory and his presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Kaptur is one of five House Democrats up for re-election in a district Trump won in 2020. It’s the kind of district Republicans should be able to win — and the kind of district they have to win — as the battle for the House continues to tighten.

Arizona Senate: Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has an 8-point lead in a new AARP poll, leading Republican Blake Masters 50%-42%. (The same poll finds race for governor virtually tied.)

Georgia Senate: The New York Times reports that there is “scant” evidence that Republican Herschel Walker’s companies followed through on promises to donate profits to charities.

Iowa Senate: The National Republican Senatorial Committee teamed up with GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley on a $56,000 TV buy, per AdImpact, launching a new ad knocking Democrat Mike Franken.

New Hampshire Senate: A new University of New Hampshire Granite State Poll finds Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan leading Republican Don Bolduc, 49% to 41%.

Indiana Governor: GOP Sen. Mike Braun plans to run for governor next year, NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports. Braun’s plans werefirst reported by Indy Politics.

Maryland Governor: According to a report by The Hill, Trump will host a fundraiser for Republican nominee Dan Cox at Mar-a-Lago next month.

Ohio Governor: Democratic nominee Nan Whaley told cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer that she supports “codifying Roe,” adding that “Roe has limitations” on abortion access and she wants to return to the landscape before the court overturned Roe v. Wade.

New York-03: The House race between Republican George Santos and Democrat Robert Zimmerman is the first time two out LGBTQ congressional candidates are facing off in a general election, per NBC News’ Julie Moreau.

Arizona Secretary of State: Republican nominee Mark Finchem revealed during a debate that he’s been interviewed as a witness by the Justice Department and by the House January 6 committee about his attendance at the riot that day, the Arizona Republic reports. And Finchem once again cast doubt on the 2020 election, calling it “irredeemably compromised.”