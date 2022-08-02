Midterm elections roundup: More lawmakers facing primaries Tuesday

The pro-impeachment Republicans and the two Democrats facing off in Michigan aren’t the only House members facing primary challenges tonight.

Two progressive House Democrats — Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib and Missouri’s Cori Bush — are facing challengers who say the high-profile congresswomen are more concerned with garnering national attention than serving their constituents. Tlaib and Bush are also facing pushback for their votes against the bipartisan infrastructure package (two other House progressives who voted against the bill are also facing primary challengers later this month).

GOP Rep. David Schweikert is facing a tough primary challenge from businessman Elijah Norton in a race that’s turned ugly. Norton has slammed Schweikert’s ethics violations (Schweikert was fined and sanctioned on the House floor for multiple violations, including misusing taxpayer dollars and violating campaign finance rules), and a Phoenix man is suing Schweikert claiming an attack ad he’s unwittingly featured in is homophobic.

So far eight incumbents — five Republicans and three Democrats — have lost primaries this cycle, half in races against other House members due to redistricting.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

North Carolina Senate: The state elections board has certified the Green Party as an official party in North Carolina, leaving it up to a federal judge whether the party’s candidate can be on the ballot in the state’s pivotal Senate race.

Missouri Senate: Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Lucas Kunce’s Democratic Senate bid Monday.

Wisconsin Senate: Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the likely nominee for Senate, says his campaign raised $1.1 million over the last week, which has seen Barnes’ top Democratic primary challengers bow out and endorse him.

Oregon Governor: Democrat Tina Kotek is going up with an almost $400,000 TV buy that makes her the final big-name candidate in the race to jump on the general election airwaves.

Pennsylvania Governor: Eight of the nine members of the Pennsylvania GOP congressional delegation (all but Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick) endorsed GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.

Wisconsin Governor: Businessman Tim Michels, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, told voters ahead of next week’s primary that he hasn’t made any “commitment” to support Trump or any other 2024 presidential candidate at this point.