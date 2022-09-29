Midterm elections roundup: Lots of new midterm polls

It’s less than six weeks until Election Day, and there are several new polls out from key midterm states.

A new Fox News poll of Georgia has Sen. Raphael Warnock at 46% among registered voters and GOP challenger Herschel Walker at 41%.

In the gubernatorial race, it’s incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp at 50% and Democrat Stacey Abrams at 43%.

In Arizona, a Marist poll of registered voters has Sen. Mark Kelly at 51% and GOP challenger at 41%, while in the state’s gubernatorial race it’s Republican Kari Lake at 46% and Democrat Katie Hobbs at 45%.

And in Pennsylvania, Fox News has Democrat John Fetterman at 45% among registered voters and Republican Mehmet Oz at 41%. Also, a Franklin and Marshall College poll of the state shows a similar margin — Fetterman at 45% and Oz at 42%.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Ohio Senate: Donald Trump Jr. will join J.D. Vance for three campaign stops next week, The Hill reports. And a Spectrum News/Siena College poll found Democratic Tim Ryan at 46% and Vance at 43%.

Nevada Senate: After a campaign event Wednesday, Republican Adam Laxalt declined to support the FBI, telling NBC News’ Natasha Korecki that the agency “is far too political right now.” The comments came after Laxalt held an event with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Pennsylvania Senate: The Washington Post reports that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman writes in her book that former President Trump told confidantes he wanted candidates like Pennsylvania Republican Mehmet Oz to win their races ahead of potential challenges to the 2024 election or future impeachments.

Michigan Governor: While Trump is traveling to Michigan on Saturday to boost GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon, NBC News’ Henry Gomez reports that national Republicans have largely abandoned her, leaving Dixon vastly outspent on the airwaves.

Nevada Governor: Republican nominee and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo changed his stance on whether he would repeal an executive order protecting women from prosecution for seeking abortion services, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday.

Pennsylvania Governor: The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Mastriano’s struggling gubernatorial campaign is closing out the race with “40 days of fasting and prayer.”

California-47: Club for Growth Action is booking its first ad buy in this district, per AdImpact, of $1.2 million, where Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is facing former GOP Assemblyman Scott Baugh.

Ohio-09: New documents disclosed by the Associated Press show that Republican J.R. Majewski was demoted for drunk driving while serving in Japan. Majewski tweeted a letter appearing to show he was cited for driving with a BAC between 0.05%-0.08%.