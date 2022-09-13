Midterm elections roundup: New Hampshire and Rhode Island among final primaries

This is it, folks: The final primary day of 2022 (Louisiana’s Election Day primaries notwithstanding). Voters are voting today in Delaware, Rhode Island and New Hampshire — with the latter two home to some big races.

In Rhode Island, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee faces voters for the first time since he was elevated to the state’s top slot to replace Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo. McKee is running in a crowded primary, and his top rivals are Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and former CVS executive Helena Foulkes. It’s a race that’s gotten heated in the final few weeks.

The state is also sporting a competitive House Democratic primary between state General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former federal Commerce Department employee Sarah Morgenthau, with the winner likely facing off against Republican former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung in a competitive race.

New Hampshire has two competitive GOP primaries — the 1st District, which we discussed earlier, and the 2nd, which features another broad field that includes Keene Mayor George Hansel, former Hillsborough County Treasurer Robert Burns and small business owner Lily Tang Williams.

And then there’s the marquee race, the Senate GOP primary that pits the establishment-backed state Sen. Chuck Morse against the further right, retired Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Arizona Senate: Arizona’s four-person Republican congressional delegation endorsed Senate nominee Blake Masters.

Pennsylvania Senate: Republican nominee Mehmet Oz tweeted that he supports the bill codifying same-sex marriage in the Senate. Meanwhile, the Washington Post Editorial Board called on Democratic nominee and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to debate more than once amid questions about his stroke recovery, while NBC News’ Frank Thorp and Kate Santaliz report that Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said Fetterman told donors at a recent fundraiser that he’s “almost there mentally.”

Florida Governor: Former Rep. Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for governor, accepted invitations to three televised debates, including one GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has already declined.

Michigan Governor: NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor spoke with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her opponent, Republican nominee Tudor Dixon, about the impact of the abortion rights debate on their race.

Nevada Governor: Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin will campaign with GOP gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo on Thursday.

Pennsylvania Governor: The Philadelphia Inquirer explores how Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro is trying to turn out Black voters in Philadelphia.

Wisconsin Governor: Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and his GOP opponent, businessman Tim Michels, agreed to one debate on Oct. 14.

Oregon-04: Oregon Capital Chronicle reported that Republican nominee Alek Skarlatos appeared on a podcast in 2018 where he joked about choking women and women dying in a sexual setting. In a statement, he said he was “disappointed” in those comments and “I apologize if I offended anyone.”