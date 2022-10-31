Midterm elections roundup: Obama hits the campaign trail

Former President Barack Obama wasn’t just making a Halloween reference when he told a crowd in Milwaukee Saturday, “Don’t boo, vote!”

Obama hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia over the weekend to rally voters in the final stretch of the midterms. NBC News’ Natasha Korecki reports that the former president is looking to re-energize the coalition that fueled his victories in the so-called “blue wall” of the Midwest.

Obama will continue his campaign travels this week, with stops in Nevada and Arizona. And he’ll appear with Biden at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Georgia Senate: Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, who isn’t on the ballot this year, is launching his campaign’s field operation to help Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, Politico reports. And Republican Herschel Walker said in a statement his campaign will continue airing a TV ad featuring former University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, who died last week.

New Hampshire Senate: Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan released her closing TV ad Monday morning, in which she touts “taking on big Pharma, big oil and the special interests to lower your costs,” “working with Republicans to ban surprise medical bills and voting to hire a hundred thousand new police officers,” and “standing up to the president.”

Pennsylvania Senate: The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorsed Republican Mehmet Oz over Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Meanwhile, allies of Oz are out with a pair of television ads highlighting their debate, with one highlighting media and voter reaction to Fetterman’s performance after his stroke, and another that shows the Democrat struggling to deflect his past criticism of fracking.

Florida Governor: Democrats are increasingly concerned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will carry the crucial Miami-Dade County, which would make him the first Republican gubernatorial candidate to do so in 20 years, per the Washington Post.

Georgia Governor: Did you miss the final debate between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams? The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has got you covered with a special podcast recap.

Michigan Governor: CNN reports that in 2020, GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said Democrats, who “lost the Civil War,” have been planning to “topple” America for decades, pointing to protests outside of the White House in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd. Meanwhile, the Associated Press highlights how the gubernatorial race has tightened as Dixon has become more visible down the stretch.

New York Governor: Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is getting a boost on the trail from new radio ads starring former President Obama, as well as a super PAC funded by the Democratic Governors Association, per the New York Times.

California-22: Rep. David Valadao is one of two House Republicans facing voters next week who impeached Trump after Jan. 6. But he isn’t talking about it on the campaign trail even though he’s running in a Democratic district, the Washington Post reports.

New York-17: DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney is getting some last-minute help on the campaign trail, with former President Bill Clinton and First Lady Jill Biden visiting the district over the weekend.

Pennsylvania-08: The New York Times explores the fight over white working class voters in Pennsylvania’s 8th District, which includes Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pa.