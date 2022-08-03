Midterm elections roundup: The primary results are in

Today's First Read examines losses by two Michigan House incumbent congressmen — Republican Peter Meijer and Democrat Andy Levin. Here’s a look at the results in some of the other key contests, with the projected winners per NBC’s Decision Desk as of 7:00 am ET:

Arizona Governor: The GOP primary between Trump-backed former news anchor Kari Lake and former Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson is too close to call. Lake is leading with 46% while Robson has nearly 45%. Whoever wins will face Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in November.

Arizona Senate: Blake Masters, a top associate to billionaire Peter Thiel who had Trump’s endorsement, won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. Masters led the crowded field with 39%, with the next closest Republican, energy executive Jim Lamon, garnering 29% of the vote.

Arizona Secretary of State: State Rep. Mark Finchem, an election denier backed by Trump, won the GOP primary for Secretary of State with 41% of the vote. The Democratic primary is too early to call.

Arizona Legislature: State House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who served as a witness in a televised Jan. 6 Committee hearing, lost the GOP primary to Trump-backed state Sen. David Farnsworth. With 57% of the expected vote in, Farnsworth had won 64% of the vote while Bowers had won 36%.

Michigan Governor: Conservative media personality Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for governor in Michigan with 40% of the vote, beating businessman Kevin Rinke, who won 22% of the vote and chiropractor Garrett Soldano, who won 18% of the vote. Dixon will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.

Missouri Senate: State attorney general Eric Schmitt won the GOP primary in Missouri, with over 45% of the vote, beating Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who won 22%, and disgraced former governor Eric Greitens, who won 19% of the vote. Schmitt will face Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, an heiress to the Anheuser-Busch beer fortune who has also worked as nurse, in November.

Kansas Attorney General: The controversial Kris Kobach has won the primary for attorney general with 42%.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Ohio Senate: The National Republican Senatorial Committee and Republican J.D. Vance are going up with a $1 million ad buy that features Vance’s first ad of the general election, NBC News’ Henry Gomez reports. Vance is also getting outside reinforcements from the GOP-aligned non-profit One Nation — the New York Times reports the group is $3.8 million on ads the next month there.

Illinois Governor: Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is up with a new spot that includes Republican nominee Darren Bailey saying“The attempted extermination of the Jews of World War II doesn’t even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion.”

Kansas-03: Vulnerable Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids launched her first TV ad tracked by AdImpact, and it focuses on lowering gas prices.

Maine Governor: Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is up with her first two ads of the general election cycle, with one that plays up her biography and another that argues she has an independent streak.

Minnesota-02: Asked whether she’d support President Biden running for re-election, Democratic Rep. Angie Craig said she wants a “new generation of leadership.”

New York-12: Both Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler balked at saying whether President Biden should run for re-election during their debate Tuesday night, with Democrat Suraj Patel saying Biden should run again.