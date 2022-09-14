Midterm elections roundup: The primary results are in

The final primaries before November — in Delaware, Rhode Island and New Hampshire — are now over. Here are the results and projected winners so far, per NBC’s Decision Desk:

New Hampshire Senate: Retired Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc (37%) is projected to defeat state Sen. Chuck Morse (35%) in the race to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, a defeat for Republicans who spent millions in a last-minute effort meant to boost Morse out of concerns Bolduc couldn’t beat Hassan.

Rhode Island Governor: Democratic Gov. Daniel McKee (33%) fended off his primary challengers, defeating former CVS executive Helena Foulkes (30%), Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (36%) and Secretary of State Matt Brown (8%).

New Hampshire-01: Former Trump administration staffer Karoline Leavitt, who also worked for GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, won the GOP primary with 34% of the vote, defeating former Trump staffer and 2020 nominee Matt Mowers (25%). Leavitt will face Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in a race the Cook Political Report rates as a Toss up. Leavitt, who is 25 years-old, would be among the youngest elected to the House if she wins in November.

New Hampshire-02: The GOP primary to take on Democratic Rep. Ann Kuster has not yet been called. Former Hillsborough County Treasurer Robert Burns is currently leading (32%), followed by Keene Mayor George Hansel (30%) and small business owner Lily Tang Williams (24%).

Rhode Island-02: This open seat race is expected to be competitive in November. State General Treasurer Seth Magaziner (54%) won the Democratic primary. He’ll face former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, who was the only Republican in the race.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Alaska Senate: Republican Buzz Kelley, who finished a distant fourth in the Senate primary but will be on the ballot thanks to the state’s new Top 4 primary system, is suspending his campaign and endorsing the Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka to avoid splitting the pro-Trump vote. Kelley’s name will remain on the ballot in that fourth slot, per the Anchorage Daily News. Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski is up with her first general election ad, focused on inflation.

Colorado Senate: The Washington Free Beacon profiled Republican Joe O’Dea and how he believes a “disciplined” campaign can help Republicans in the fall.

Florida Senate: Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is booking more than $1.8 million in TV ads from Sept. 17 through Sept. 25 alone.

Georgia Senate: Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign confirmed Tuesday that he’s agreed to participate in Republican Herschel Walker’s preferred debate on Oct. 14 in Savannah. Warnock “remains hopeful Herschel Walker will do right by Georgians, get on a debate stage at least one other time in either Macon or Atlanta, and explain his positions to them,” Warnock campaign manager Quentin Fulks said in a statement.

New Hampshire Senate: Women Vote! is hitting the ground running for the general election with $1.4 million in ads starting Thursday. Meanwhile, NBC News’ Julia Jester and Dasha Burns report that former Vice President Mike Pence is heading to New Hampshire Wednesday for a “unity” fundraiser for the newly minted GOP Senate nominee — Bolduc.

Meanwhile, Bolduc today told Fox News today that he does not support Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposed 15-week federal abortion ban. “It makes no sense,” he said.

Georgia Governor: In new ads, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams is emphasizing her support for legalized sports betting as she tries to close the gap with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Alaska-At Large: Democrat Mary Peltola was sworn in as the newest member of Congress after her special election victory last month, eight weeks before she faces voters again. Peltola hired the late Rep. Don Young’s chief of staff, per the Anchorage Daily News.