Midterm elections roundup: Primary results in Florida, New York and Oklahoma

The dust is still settling on primaries in New York, Florida and Oklahoma, but it’s clear Tuesday was a pivotal night on the election calendar.

Here’s a look at the results in the major races, per the latest vote counts from NBC’s Decision Desk:

Florida governor: Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist (59%) is projected to defeat Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (35%) and will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

Florida's 1st District: Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (70%) is projected to win a primary challenge from former FedEx executive Mark Lombardo (24%). He’ll face Democrat Rebekah Jones (63%), who is projected to win her primary, in November.

Florida's 4th District: Republican state Sen. Aaron Bean (68%) is projected to win his open-seat primary and is heavily favored to win in the fall.

Florida's 10th District: Democratic activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost (35%) is projected to win his primary in a heavily Democratic seat, beating state Sen. Randolph Bracy (25%), former Rep. Allan Grayson (15%) and former Rep. Corrine Brown (10%).

Florida's 11th District: Republican Rep. Daniel Webster (51%) is projected to defeat far-right activist Laura Loomer (44%) in a surprisingly close race.

Florida's 13th District: Republican activist Anna Paulina Luna (44%) is projected to defeat attorney Kevin Hayslett. She’ll face former Obama administration appointee Eric Lynn in the Republican-leaning district in November.

New York's 10th District: The race is too close to call with former House impeachment counsel Daniel Goldman (26%) leading Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou (24%) and Rep. Mondaire Jones (18%) in a crowded field in a safely Democratic seat.

New York's 12th District: Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler (55%) is projected to win his primary over fellow Rep. Carolyn Malone (24%) and Suraj Patel (19%) in an overwhelmingly Democratic district.

New York's 16th District: Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman (56%) is projected to defeat Westchester County Legislator Vedat Gashi (23%) and likely secure his re-election.

New York's 17th District: Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee head and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (67%) is projected to defeat state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (33%) in a race the Cook Report rates Lean Democrat.

New York's 23rd District : State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy (52%) is projected to defeat controversial businessman and former school board member Carl Paladino (46%) in a heavily Republican seat.

Oklahoma Senate special runoff: Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin (65%) is projected to defeat former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon (35%) and will go onto face off against former Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn in the heavily Republican seat.

Oklahoma's 2nd District runoff: Former state Sen. Josh Brecheen (53%) is projected to defeat state Rep. Avery Frix (48%).

Elsewhere on the campaign trail…

Colorado Senate: NBC News’ Henry Gomez delves into how Republican Joe O’Dea is working to defeat Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet.

Missouri Senate: Independent candidate John Wood ended his Senate bid Tuesday, saying “there is not a realistic path to victory.”

Pennsylvania Senate: Republican Mehmet Oz’s campaign grabbed more attention Tuesday after a senior advisor for the campaign spokeswoman told Business Insider, “If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke.” Fetterman responded on Twitter, criticizing the “nasty” politics of “ridiculing someone for their health challenges.”

Meanwhile, Oz and the NRSC added another joint $1.5 million in ad spending, while the Oz campaign itself reserved $479,000 on the airwaves per AdImpact.

Illinois governor: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is accusing a GOP super PAC involved in the governor’s race of darkening her skin tone in a recent ad, NBC News’ Natasha Korecki reports.