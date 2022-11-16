Midterm elections roundup: Republicans move closer to House majority

Since yesterday, the NBC News Decision Desk called California-45 and California-41 for Republicans, and California-21 and California-09 for the Democrats. Now, Republicans just need to win one of the 10 uncalled races to clinch the majority, which will be a far narrower one than many on the right had hoped.

Here’s an updated look at what House races are left to be called as both sides sweat it out waiting to see who wins the House majority (guided by the pre-election ratings from The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter):

Toss ups:

CA-13: An open seat race with Republican John Duarte vs. Democrat Adam Gray.

CA-22: GOP Rep. David Valadao vs. Democrat Rudy Salas.

CA-27: GOP Rep. Mike Garcia vs. Democrat Christy Smith.

CA-47: Democratic Rep. Katie Porter vs. Republican Scott Baugh.

CA-49: Democratic Rep. Mike Levin vs. Republican Bryan Maryott.

ME-2: Democratic Rep. Jared Golden vs. Republican Bruce Poliquin.

Other competitive races:

AK-AL: Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola vs. Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and Libertarian Chris Bye.

CA-3: An open seat with Republican Kevin Kiley vs. Democrat Kermit Jones.

A surprisingly close race:

CO-3: GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert vs. Democrat Adam Frisch.

Safe seats:

CA-34: The Decision Desk hasn’t yet projected this seat President Biden won by 64 as ballots continue to be counted. But this race features two Democrats, Rep. Jimmy Gomez and David Kim, thanks to the state’s Top 2 primary system, so it will remain in Democratic hands.