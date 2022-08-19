Midterm elections roundup: Senate races pivot to general as N.Y. keeps its eyes on primaries

With most of the country's primaries already in the past, most of the focus ahead of Election Day has shifted to the general election.

Two new polls from Fox News showed Democrats up in Arizona and Wisconsin, two key states on the path to control of the Senate. And Democrats in GOP-held states like North Carolina are trying to push their opponents too.

Here's a look at what else is going on on the campaign trail:

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Arizona Senate: Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads Republican Blake Masters 50% to 42% in a new Fox News poll, with Kelly winning the typically more conservative constituencies of older and rural voters.

Nevada Senate: Republican Adam Laxalt is hitting the airwaves with a joint ad buy with the National Republican Senatorial Committee, reserving $95,000 on the airwaves for a buy starting next week, per AdImpact.

Oklahoma Senate: Roll Call speaks with former Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn about her attempt for a comeback bid for Senate in Oklahoma.

Pennsylvania Senate: The NRSC and Republican Mehmet Oz are teaming up on a new TV ad attacking Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman as a “radical socialist.”

Wisconsin Senate: Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is up with a new ad criticizing Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by linking him to the Democratic House members who call themselves “The Squad.”

Meanwhile, a new Fox News poll found Barnes with a 4 point lead over Johnson, 50% to 46%.

Texas Governor: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott booked $2.4 million in ads for the next month, per AdImpact. Democrat Beto O’Rourke also placed his first broadcast spending, reserving just $46,000 on the airwaves so far.

New York-10: Nuestro PAC is spending $500,000 on new TV and digital ads in English and Spanish to boost New York City Councilmember Carlina Rivera.

New York-23: Controversial Republican Carl Paladino, who is running in the open seat with GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik’s endorsement, said in a recent radio interview that Attorney General Merrick Garland “probably should be executed,” later adding that he was “just being facetious.”