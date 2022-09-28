Midterm elections roundup: Time for sweaters and debates

In an election year, fall doesn’t just mean football, cooler weather and pumpkin spice season.

It’s also debate season.

Last night, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut, faced his GOP challenger, Bob Stefanowski and an independent candidate in a televised debate.

On the other side of the country, three women running for governor in Oregon sparred over abortion, gun rights and homelessness.

And Republican nominee for Maryland governor Dan Cox addressed a forum at Morgan State University, where he spoke about his position on HBCU funding, K-12 education and abortion (his Democratic opponent, Wes Moore, declined an invitation to attend the forum).

Across the country, Senate, House and gubernatorial candidates have set a rigorous debate schedule for this fall, finally agreeing to step off the airwaves and face each other in person, so that voters can draw a fair contrast between candidates.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Arizona Senate: The New York Times reports on what’s behind a trend in recent polling in the race — Blake Masters’ struggles with independent voters.

Ohio Senate: In a new ad, Ohio Democratic Rep Tim Ryan emphasizes: “I voted with Trump on trade.” It comes shortly after Republican J.D. Vance dropped a new spot on the difference between “TV Tim Ryan” and “D.C. Tim.”

Oklahoma Senate: Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Sen. James Lankford in his Senate bid, after conspicuously not endorsing the GOP incumbent in his primary.

Wisconsin Senate: The Milwaukee Police Association is backing Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, an endorsement Johnson unveiled this week as he continues to focus on criticizing his opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, on crime.

Michigan Governor: Trump announced that GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon will join the former president, his endorsed candidates for attorney general and secretary of state, and congressional hopeful John James for a rally this Saturday in Warren.

Kansas Governor: The issue of transgender students in school sports continues to be a central issue on the airwaves in this race, with the RGA up with a new ad criticizing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly for vetoing legislation on the issue about a week after Kelly took to the airwaves on it herself.

Pennsylvania Governor: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the GOP gubernatorial nominee, said in 2019 that women who got abortions in violation of a proposed “heartbeat bill” should be charged with murder, NBC News’ Allan Smith reports. Also on Tuesday, Mastriano joined Trump in a tele-rally.

Ohio-09: Almost a week after national Republicans slashed their ad reservations in the district, Republican J.R. Majewski is going up on air with his first ad buy of the general election, pegged at $30,000 by AdImpact.