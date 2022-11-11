Midterm elections roundup: The uncalled House races

More than two dozen House races have not yet been called by the NBC News Decision Desk, and the battle for the majority is coming down to a race-by-race fight.

But Democrats still face an uphill climb to get to the 218 seats needed for a majority. They have to win 21 of the 27 uncalled seats, while Republicans just have to win seven. Democrats are currently leading in 16 of the uncalled races, while Republicans are leading in 11.

Here’s the list of uncalled House races from the NBC News Decision Desk that we shared yesterday, with the latest updates and calls as of 7:00 am ET:

Toss up House races, per the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter (12):

AZ-1: GOP Rep. David Schweikert vs. Democrat Jevin Hodge

CA-13: An open seat race with Republican John Duarte vs. Democrat Adam Gray

CA-22: GOP Rep. David Valadao vs. Democrat Rudy Salas

CA-27: GOP Rep. Mike Garcia vs. Democrat Christie Smith

CA-47: Democratic Rep. Katie Porter vs. Republican Scott Baugh

CA-49: Democratic Rep. Mike Levin vs. Republican Bryan Maryott

CO-8: A new seat, featuring Democrat Yadira Caraveo vs. Republican Barb Kirkmeyer

CT-5: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes vs. Republican George Logan (NBC called it for Democrat Hayes)

ME-2: Democratic Rep. Jared Golden vs. Republican Bruce Poliquin

NM-2: GOP Rep. Yvette Herrell vs. Democrat Gabriel Vasquez

NV-1: Democratic Rep. Dina Titus vs. Republican Mark Robertson (NBC called it for Democrat Titus)

NV-3: Democratic Rep. Susie Lee vs. Republican April Becker

NY-22: An open seat with Democrat Francis Conole vs. Republican Brandon Williams

OR-6: A new district with Democrat Andrea Salinas vs. Republican Mike Erickson

WA-8: Democratic Rep. Kim Schier vs. Republican Matt Larkin (NBC called it for Democrat Schrier)

Other competitive House races (10)

AK-AL: Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola vs. Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and Libertarian Chris Bye

AZ-6: An open seat with Republican Juan Ciscomani vs. Democrat Kirsten Engel

CA-3: An open seat with Republican Kevin Kiley vs. Democrat Kermit Jones

CA-9: Democratic Rep. Josh Harder vs. Republican Tom Patti

CA-26: Democratic Rep. Julia Brownley vs. Republican Matt Jacobs

CA-41: GOP Rep. Ken Calvert vs. Democrat Will Rollins

CA-45: GOP Rep. Michelle Steel vs. Democrat Jay Chen

MD-6: Democratic Rep. David Trone vs. Republican Neil Parrot

MT-1: A new seat, with Republican Ryan Zinke vs. Democrat Monica Tranel (NBC called it for Republican Zinke)

NV-4: Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford vs. Republican Sam Peters (NBC called it for Democrat Horsford)

OR-5: An open seat, with Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer vs. Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner

WA-3: An open seat, with Republican Joe Kent vs. Democrat Marie Gluesnekamp Perez

Potential surprise (1):

CO-3: This race wasn’t expected to be competitive, but GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a very close race against Democrat Adam Frisch, with Boebert leading Frisch by just 1,122 votes.

Safe districts (4)