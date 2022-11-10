Midterm elections roundup: More uncalled races

More races have been called since Wednesday morning, with the Georgia Senate race heading to a runoff and the ranked-choice process set to decide Alaska’s Senate race.

That leaves four gubernatorial races, two Senate contests and 33 House races have not been called yet by the NBC News Decision Desk. In the Senate, if Democrats hold onto Arizona and Nevada, they retain control of the Senate, regardless of what happens in the Georgia runoff.

In the House, Republicans have to win eight of the 33 uncalled seats to get to 218 (and thus the majority), while Democrats would have to win 26 of the remaining races to hold onto the chamber. Twenty of the uncalled House races are held by Democrats, 10 are held by Republicans, and three are brand new seats due to reapportionment.

Here’s a look at the uncalled races per the NBC News Decision Desk as of 7:00 a.m. ET:

Statewide races (6):

Too close to call: The three-way race in Oregon Governor has been deemed too close to call, with Democratic Tina Kotek holding a narrow lead over Republican Christine Drazen and independent Betsy Johnson pulling roughly 9% of the vote.

Too early to call: Alaska Governor (72% of the expected vote is in); Arizona Senate and Arizona Governor (76% of the vote is in); and Nevada Senate and Nevada Governor (84% is in).

Toss up House races, per the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter (15):

AZ-1: GOP Rep. David Schweikert vs. Democrat Jevin Hodge.

CA-13: An open seat race with Republican John Duarte vs. Democrat Adam Gray.

CA-22: GOP Rep. David Valadao vs. Democrat Rudy Salas.

CA-27: GOP Rep. Mike Garcia vs. Democrat Christie Smith.

CA-47: Democratic Rep. Katie Porter vs. Republican Scott Baugh.

CA-49: Democratic Rep. Mike Levin vs. Republican Bryan Maryott.

CO-8: A new seat, featuring Democrat Yadira Caraveo vs. Republican Barb Kirkmeyer.

CT-5: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes vs. Republican George Logan.

ME-2: Democratic Rep. Jared Golden vs. Republican Bruce Poliquin.

NM-2: GOP Rep. Yvette Herrell vs. Democrat Gabriel Vasquez.

NV-1: Democratic Rep. Dina Titus vs. Republican Mark Robertson.

NV-3: Democratic Rep. Susie Lee vs. Republican April Becker.

NY-22: An open seat with Democrat Francis Conole vs. Republican Brandon Williams.

OR-6: A new district with Democrat Andrea Salinas vs. Republican Mike Erickson.

WA-8: Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier vs. Republican Matt Larkin.

Other competitive House races (12):

AK-AL: Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola vs. Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and Libertarian Chris Bye.

AZ-6: An open seat with Republican Juan Ciscomani vs. Democrat Kirsten Engel.

CA-3: An open seat with Republican Kevin Kiley vs. Democrat Kermit Jones.

CA-9: Democratic Rep. Josh Harder vs. Republican Tom Patti.

CA-26: Democratic Rep. Julia Brownley vs. Republican Matt Jacobs.

CA-41: GOP Rep. Ken Calvert vs. Democrat Will Rollins.

CA-45: GOP Rep. Michelle Steel vs. Democrat Jay Chen.

MD-6: Democratic Rep. David Trone vs. Republican Neil Parrot.

MT-1: A new seat, with Republican Ryan Zinke vs. Democrat Monica Tranel.

NV-4: Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford vs. Republican Sam Peters.

OR-5: An open seat, with Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

WA-3: An open seat, with Republican Joe Kent vs. Democrat Marie Gluesnekamp Perez.

Potential surprise (1):

CO-3: This race wasn’t expected to be competitive, but GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a very close race against Democrat Aaron Frisch, with Frisch leading Boebert by just 64 votes.

Safe districts (5):

Five Democratic California districts — CA-6, CA-15, CA-21, CA-34, CA-37 — have not been called. Biden won them by between 18 and 73 points. Three of those five feature Democrat vs. Democrat contests, thanks to the state’s Top 2 primary, so those will stay in the Democratic column.