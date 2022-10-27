Midterm elections roundup: Walker denies another abortion allegation

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker has denied an allegation from a new woman that the former football star pressured her into having an abortion.

“Anyone who believes I am coming forward because Herschel is running as a Republican candidate — that is simply not the case. I am a registered independent, and I voted for Donald Trump in both elections,” the anonymous woman, who claims she met Walker in the 1980s and became pregnant in 1993, said during a press conference over Zoom. “I do not believe that Herschel is morally fit to be a U.S. senator. And that is the reason why I am speaking up.”

Walker responded during a campaign stop: “I’m done with this foolishness. I’ve already told people this is a lie, and I’m not going to entertain, continue to carry a lie along.”

It comes weeks after another woman, who is the mother of one of Walker’s children, claimed he paid for her to get an abortion.

Read more on NBCNews.com.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Arizona Senate: Republican Blake Masters is getting a late boost from Saving Arizona, a super PAC partially funded by billionaire Peter Thiel. The group has spent an additional $3.7 million on ads in the race, per the Arizona Republic.

Pennsylvania Senate: NBC News’ Henry J. Gomez, Jonathan Allen, Marc Caputo and Allan Smith report on the fallout from Tuesday’s pivotal Senate debate. Meanwhile, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s campaign raised $2 million from the end of the debate through Wednesday afternoon, and New Mexico Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who suffered a stroke earlier this year, applauded Fetterman.

Utah Senate: Former Gov. John Huntsman is out with a new spot for the Club for Growth , in which he praises Republican Sen. Mike Lee’s “unshakable integrity.”

Washington Senate: Republican nominee Tiffany Smiley is out with her closing ad, one that features her husband, who was wounded in combat. In it, Smiley says she fears “we are losing our country” and evokes her husband’s injuries to say she wants to help foster “an America worth giving their eyesight for.”

Arizona Governor: Authorities are investigating a burglary at a Phoenix campaign office belonging to Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs.

Pennsylvania Governor: Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro has an 9-point lead over GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano, per a CBS News battleground tracking poll.

Indiana-01: Indiana GOP Reps. Jim Banks and Larry Bucshon told Fox News the Air Force is investigating why personnel records belonging to Republican nominee Jennifer-Ruth Green detailing she was a victim of sexual assault were released.

Pennsylvania-10: GOP Rep. Scott Perry has dropped a lawsuit against the Justice Department filed after the FBI seized his cell phone earlier this year.