Midterm elections roundup: Youngkin hits the trail

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is following up on his gubernatorial win last year by lending a hand to other Republican candidates. Over the weekend, Youngkin traveled to Michigan, where he addressed a rally outside the state’s GOP convention to boost Tudor Dixon’s gubernatorial campaign and the rest of the Republican ticket, NBC News’ Olympia Sonnier and Emily Gold report from the Wolverine State.

Youngkin has made a few other stops on the campaign trail this year. He also campaigned with Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl, and he addressed the Nebraska state GOP convention.

Does this mean he’s eyeing higher office? He’s not saying — at least not yet.

“We haven’t even begun to think about it — 2024 is a long way off,” Youngkin told Sonnier and Gold. “I will say we are focused, first, on being a great governor of Virginia and second of all, helping candidates like Todor Dixon win.”

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Arizona Senate: Arizona Republican Blake Masters retweeted a news story about the increase in “female, Black and gay officials” at the Fed and commented “Finally a compelling explanation for why our economy is doing so well.”

New Hampshire Senate: The New York Times delves into the GOP primary for Senate in New Hampshire, where primary voters could pick another far-right candidate in retired Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc.

Wisconsin Senate: Driving up Black voter turnout is critical to Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ path to victory, NBC News’ Adam Edelman reports from Milwaukee.

Aarizona Governor: A federal judge ruled against GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem, denying their request that Arizona election officials be required to count ballots by hand.

Florida Governor: Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist chose Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of the Miami-Dade teachers union, as his running mate.

Pennsylvania Governor: GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano posed in a Confederate uniform a few years before retiring from the Army.

Texas Governor: Democrat Beto O’Rourke is off the campaign trail after he was hospitalized over the weekend for a bacterial infection. O’Rourke said in a statement, “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”

Iowa-01: Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm and a potential 2024 contender, is heading to Iowa next month to campaign for Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Michigan-07: Republican Tom Barrett, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, removed a section of his campaign website that detailed his position to “protect life from conception”, per the Detroit News. Barrett told the paper his position hasn’t changed.

Virginia-02: Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria is up with a new ad celebrating the passage of legislation to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.