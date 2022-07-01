Midterm Roundup: Cheney, Hageman clash in debate

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., faced off against her primary challenger, Harriet Hageman, as well as three other candidates on the debate stage Thursday night, NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports.

Cheney to Hageman: “I’d be interested to know whether or not my opponent Ms. Hageman is willing to say here tonight that the election was not stolen. She knows it wasn’t stolen. I think that she can’t say that it wasn’t stolen because she’s completely beholden to Donald Trump.”

Hageman deflected a question about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying the only time “the J six situation” comes up when she talks to voters “is when people talk about how unfair this entire committee is. They’re terribly concerned about the lack of due process.”

Hageman said there are “serious questions.” about the 2020 election. The Wyoming primary is set for Aug. 16.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Missouri Senate: Show Me Values PAC, the PAC that’s spending against former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, has booked another $1.6 million in TV time over the next two weeks.

Pennsylvania Senate: Republican Mehmet Oz has struggled in recent public polling following a brutal primary, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maryland Governor: The Democratic Governors Association is running a new ad in Maryland, highlighting state Rep. Dan Cox’s bid for governor. It appears to be another attempt by the national group to push Republican primary voters to nominate a right-wing candidate with less appeal to the general electorate, rather than a moderate Republican like former Commerce Secretary Kelly Schultz.

Michigan Governor: The New York Times reports that “none of the 5 GOP gov [candidates] voiced support for same-sex marriage” when asked if the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion should open the door for other reversals.

Texas Governor: GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign has spent nearly $20 million on early ad reservations in his race against Democrat Beto O’Rourke, the Texas Tribune reports.

Michigan-07: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin is going up with $84,000 on television in her first TV buy.

New York-12: Democrat Suraj Patel is up with his first ad featuring the candidate (who is running against two Democratic incumbents) calling for a new direction for the Democratic Party.

Rhode Island-02: Retiring Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin named his preferred successor, endorsing state Treasurer Seth Magazinerahead of the state’s Sept. 13 primary, per the Boston Globe.