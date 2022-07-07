Midterm roundup: Democratic dough keeps rising

The quarterly campaign fundraising reports are due to the Federal Election Commission next week, and we can probably expect more big numbers from Senate Democrats.

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan kicked things off Wednesday, announcing that she raised more than $5 million from April through June. Her campaign noted in a press release that this is the seventh consecutive fundraising quarter where Hassan has broken state fundraising records.

Hassan’s campaign ended the quarter with $7 million on hand, and it’s still not clear who she’ll face in November — the GOP primary isn’t until Sept. 13.

As we ready for more big fundraising quarters, it’s important to remember that money isn’t everything. Just ask the Democratic Senate candidates who raised tens of millions of dollars in 2020 but still lost. Of course, having more campaign cash certainly doesn’t hurt, either.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Arizona Senate: Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly released two new TV ads, one focused on corruption, and another that was his campaign’s first Spanish language TV ad of the general election, in which a narrator says Kelly “has fought for us so that we don’t have to choose between filling our gas tanks and our refrigerators.”

Missouri Senate: A super PAC opposing former Gov. Eric Greitens in the GOP Senate primary launched a new TV ad that simply quotes from Greitens’ ex-wife’s affidavit where she said she was “afraid for my safety and that of our children due to Eric’s unstable and coercive behavior.” (Greitens has denied allegations of domestic violence.)

Arizona governor: Former TV anchor Kari Lake launched a new TV ad in the GOP primary, touting her endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Michigan governor: The four top GOP candidates faced off in a debate Wednesday night, stressing their loyalty to Trump, NBC News’ Henry J. Gomez reports.

Pennsylvania governor: GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano faces an “uphill slog” in the race for governor, as some Republicans openly oppose him or say they’ll stay home in November, per NBC News’ Marc Caputo.

Vermont at-large: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., endorsed state Sen. Becca Balint in the open seat race to replace Vermont Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, who is running for Senate.

Maryland’s 4th District: Two Jewish groups have split over the Democratic primary, with J Street Action Fund launching an ad attacking Glenn Ivey and boosting former Rep. Donna Edwards. United Democracy Project, a super PAC with ties to AIPAC, launched an ad attacking Edwards.

Washington’s 4th District: It looks like GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse is getting some help in his race against a Trump-backed primary challenger (Newhouse voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol). Defend Main Street PAC, the super PAC for Republican Main Street Partnership, where Newhouse is a member, launched a $143,000 TV ad buy in the district, per AdImpact.