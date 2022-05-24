Midterm roundup: Five other races we're watching

Yesterday, we highlighted five races we’re watching in Georgia. Today, we’re looking at five other races on the ballot that deserve a close look on this Primary/Runoff Day:

Alabama Senate GOP primary

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks at the Capitol on June 15, 2021. Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images file

Trump initially backed Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, but the former president rescinded his endorsement when it looked like Brooks was struggling. But Brooks has gotten a second wind, and the race, with three competitive candidates, is expected to head to a runoff (unless someone wins the majority of votes).

Along with Brooks, the other top GOP candidates include Katie Britt, Shelby’s former chief of staff, and Army pilot Mike Durant, whose experience as a prisoner of war in Somalia was portrayed in the film “Black Hawk Down.” Durant has largely self-funded his race, and there’s been a lot of outside groups involved, including one funded by GOP leadership and Shelby, has launched ads criticizing Brooks and backing Britt.

Alabama GOP gubernatorial primary

Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after her election victory on Nov. 6, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. Butch Dill / AP file

Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey is facing a tough primary race this year. Eight candidates have decided to challenge her, but the most notable are former U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia Lynda “Lindy” Blanchard and businessman Tim James.

Blanchard and James are both challenging Ivey from her right flank, with Ivey defending herself by attacking Joe Biden and positioning herself as conservative on social issues.

Arkansas GOP Senate primary

Sen. John Boozman walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on March 16, 2022. Alex Brandon / AP file

Trump has endorsed GOP Sen. John Boozman, but that hasn’t stopped the right from going after the soft-spoken senator. Boozman’s primary opponent, former football player and Army veteran Jake Bequette, has mainly painted Boozman as a D.C. insider. Bequette also has had a boost from a super PAC called Arkansas Patriots Fund, which is funded by shipping executive Richard Uihlein, a GOP donor who has given millions to the conservative Club for Growth.

TX-28 Dem runoff

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, speaks at the U.S. Capitol, on July 30, 2021. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images file

The most competitive runoff in the state this cycle pits two Democrats, incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar and challenger Jessica Cisneros, against each other in a closely watched battle.

Cisneros has out-raised the incumbent and outspent him on the airwaves. She’s attacked Cuellar’s record on abortion as well as for being caught up in an FBI investigation tied to Azerbaijan. And she’s backed by pro-abortion rights groups, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as well as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive elected officials.

Cuellar has accused Cisneros of wanting to cut Border Patrol funding and is more conservative on immigration. He’s backed by House Democratic leaders, including House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., who campaigned with Cuellar in Texas earlier this month.

Texas GOP Attorney General runoff

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to reporters in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on April 26, 2022. Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images file

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing a challenge from Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Paxton has faced multiple scandals and is still awaiting trial on securities-fraud charges after a 2015 indictment.

Despite that, Paxton gained the most votes in the March 1 primary, earning 42.7 percent of the vote, but Bush pushed him into a runoff. Paxton has Trump’s endorsement, while Bush is the nephew of former President George W. Bush and son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.