Midterm roundup: Heating up in Georgia

Republican Herschel Walker released his first TV ad of the general election Wednesday morning, pitching himself as a problem solver in his race against Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

“First of all, what I can do to make things better is bring people together,” the former football player says in the ad. He goes on to say that he believes in “peace through strength,” “backing the blue,” the Constitution, and “that everybody should have their chance to have their faith.”

The spot is part of a joint ad buy with the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which together with the Walker campaign have reserved $1.6 million in airtime from Wednesday through July 19.

Walker’s first general election ad also comes as Warnock is facing questions about whether he improperly spent campaign funds on a lawsuit relating to his time as a pastor, according to Politico. Warnock’s campaign told Politico campaign funds could be used to cover legal expenses because the lawsuit was filed while Warnock was in office.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Arizona Senate: An attorney for former President Donald Trump’s Save America PAC sent a cease-and-desist letter to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in June, the Washington Post reports, demanding Brnovich stop using Trump’s name and likeness in fundraising appeals. Trump has endorsed one of Brnovich’s opponents, Blake Masters, in the GOP Senate primary.

Nevada Senate and governor: Former President Trump is speaking on Friday with his top statewide candidates in the state, gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo and senatorial nominee Adam Laxalt, on Friday in Las Vegas.

On the Democratic side, Gov. Steve Sisolak is up with his first general election ad, which celebrates the state’s economic rebound while laying out his plan to help cut costs.

Pennsylvania governor: Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro is rolling out endorsements from Republicans like former Reps. Charlie Dent and Jim Greenwood, as well as former state House Speaker Denny O’Brien.

Wisconsin governor: Marine veteran Kevin Nicholson, who ran for Senate in 2018, suspended his gubernatorial campaign on Tuesday. He said he won’t endorse before the primary.