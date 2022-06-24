Midterm Roundup: January 6 hits the campaign trail

While the Jan. 6 committee has put the 2021 attack on the Capitol back in the spotlight, the attack has also come up on the campaign trail.

On Thursday Democrat Josh Shapiro launched an ad featuring footage of the riot and images showing his GOP opponent in the Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, passing through breached barricades (Mastriano has said he left the Capitol before the riot).

And next week, two House Republicans who supported an independent investigation into the Jan. 6 attack are facing primary challengers from their right. Mississippi GOP Rep. Michael Guest’s primary challenger Michael Cassidy has made Guest’s vote central to the race. Cassidy forced Guest into a primary runoff earlier this month.

In Illinois, GOP Rep. Rodney Davis, who also supported an independent investigation, is facing off in a primary against fellow Republican incumbent, Mary Miller. The pair were forced into the same seat due to redistricting, and former President Donald Trump has backed Miller in the race. Trump is holding a rally in the district on Saturday.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Missouri Senate: Politico reports on the launch of a new super PAC aimed at cutting down former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens in the Senate race, a move that comes days after his controversial video where he said he was going “RINO hunting” in reference to ‘Republicans in Name Only.”

Massachusetts Governor: Democratic state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz is dropping her gubernatorial bid, clearing the primary for state Attorney General Maura Healey.

Georgia Governor: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will testify in the Fulton County investigation looking into the efforts to overturn the state’s presidential election.

Pennsylvania Governor: Shapiro released another TV ad Friday painting Mastriano as extreme, with the new spot focusing solely on Mastriano’s views on abortion.

South Carolina Governor: When asked by CNN if Biden should run in 2024, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham said the country needs “new leadership,” adding, “I’m not sure if any of us know any 86-year-olds who should be running the entire country.”

New York 23rd District: GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik frustrated fellow House leaders when she endorsed Carl Paladino, a controversial candidate running to replace retiring Rep. Chris Jacobs, NBC News’ Allan Smith reports.

West Virginia At-Large: Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is looking to sway Democrats to change their registration to vote in the GOP primary in order to help her keep her seat, the New York Times reports.