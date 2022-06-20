Midterm Roundup: Overtime in Alabama and Georgia

Tomorrow, voters will head to the polls in Alabama and Georgia to settle primary races that were forced into runoff elections.

Alabama’s the home to the biggest race on June 21, the Senate GOP primary runoff that’s been set and reset by former President Donald Trump’s shifting loyalties. After pulling his endorsement from Rep. Mo Brooks, Trump is squarely on board the train for Katie Britt, the former top Senate aide running to replace her retiring once-boss, Sen. Richard Shelby. The state is also holding runoffs in primaries in two other races likely to decide the ultimate general election winner — secretary of state and the 5th Congressional District.

In Georgia, Democrats Bee Nguyen and Dee Dawkins-Haigler face off for the right to take on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the fall and deny him re-election. Two runoffs in the 6th and 10th Congressional Districts will likely decide who comes to Congress from their next year — Vernon Jones or Mike Collins, and Jake Evans or Rich McCormick — and a runoff between Jeremy Hunt and Chris West in the 2nd District could set up an interesting general election against Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Alabama Senate: Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., backed Britt ahead of Tuesday’s runoff, calling her “a strong conservative who will fight to expand 21st century opportunity for every American family and preserve the American Dream.”

Pennsylvania Senate: The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched a new TV ad in Pennsylvania as part of a seven-figure ad buy, tying Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to Biden and rising gas prices.

Michigan Governor: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reserved $3.4 million in broadcast airtime from September through Election Day.

Illinois-07: Democratic Rep. Danny Davis spent $27,000 on cable in his fist ad buy ahead of his June 28 primary against fellow Democrat Kina Collins, who has been endorsed by Justice Democrats.

Ohio-09: Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur is up with a new ad focused largely on her economic record, but also includes her criticizing calls to “defund the police.”

