Midterm roundup: The results are in from Tuesday's primaries

Last night’s elections brought a number of key primaries to an end. Some key takeaways: Trump ultimately got on the right bandwagon in Alabama; his candidates didn’t do well in Georgia; a top, well-funded GOP recruit in GA-02 fell short; and Republicans nominated women with law enforcement/military backgrounds in key races in Virginia.

Here’s a look at the results of the major races (per NBC’s Decision Desk, with projections in parentheses):

Alabama Senate GOP runoff: Katie Britt 63% (winner), Mo Brooks 37%.

Alabama-05 GOP runoff: Dale Strong 63% (winner), Casey Wardynski 37%.

Georgia Sec. of State Democratic runoff: Bee Nguyen 77% (winner), Dee Dawkins-Haigler 23%.

Georgia-02 GOP runoff: Chris West 51% (winner), Jeremy Hunt 49%.

Georgia-06 GOP runoff: Rich McCormick 66.5% (winner), Jake Evans 33.5%.

Georgia-07 GOP runoff: Mark Gonsalves 70% (winner), Michael Corbin 30%.

Georgia-10 GOP runoff: Mike Collins 75% (winner), Vernon Jones 26%.

Virginia-02 GOP primary: Jen Kiggans 56% (winner), Jarome Bell 27%.

Virginia-07 GOP primary: Yesli Vega 29% (winner), Derrick Anderson 24%

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Arizona Senate: Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly released a new TV ad where he acknowledges inflation, saying he will “do whatever it takes to lower costs now.”

Wisconsin Senate: GOP Sen. Ron Johnson came up in Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing, when it was revealed Johnson’s chief of staff contacted former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff about Johnson giving Pence alternate slates of electors. Johnson dismissed the episode. Three of Johnson’s Democratic rivals — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson — called on Johnson to resign.

Arizona Governor: An Arizona drag queen called GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a “hypocrite,” saying she frequently attended his shows. Lake said she would sue for defamation.

Florida Governor: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen as a top 2024 presidential challenger, has no plans to ask Trump for an endorsement for his 2022 re-election, per Politico.

New York Lt. Governor: Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will endorse Ana María Archila’s bid for lieutenant governor over former Congressman and current Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, per the New York Times.

Texas-28: Democratic attorney Jessica Cisneros conceded her primary runoff race against Rep. Henry Cuellar, who defeated Cisneros by just 289 votes.