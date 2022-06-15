Midterm roundup: Trump gets his men in Nevada, Republicans win in South Texas

The headlines out of Tuesday's primary races center on former President Donald Trump's attempts to dethrone two incumbent Republican lawmakers in South Carolina. But there were a lot of other important developments that will help shape important races ahead of November.

Here's a look at the other big results from last night with the projected winners from NBC's Decision Desk, as well as a rundown of what else is going on today on the campaign trail

Nevada Governor: Trump-backed Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is the projected winner of the Republican primary with 38% of the vote. Lombardo will face Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in November’s general election.

Nevada Senate: Former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who also had Trump’s endorsement, defeated Army veteran Sam Brown in the GOP primary, with 56% of the vote to Brown’s 34% with 79% of precincts reporting. Laxalt will face Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

South Carolina Governor: Former Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham won the gubernatorial primary with nearly 57% of the vote, besting state Rep. Mia McLeod, who was the next highest vote-getter with 31%. Cunningham will face GOP Gov. Henry McMaster.

Nevada Secretary of State: Former Assemblyman Jim Marchant, who has denied Trump lost the 2020 election, is the projected winner of the GOP primary, winning 38% of the vote. Democrat Cisco Aguilar, a former staffer for the late Democratic Sen. Harry Reid, was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Texas-34 special election: Republican Mayra Flores, a health care worker, is projected to win this special election outright, flipping the seat previously held by Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela, who resigned to join a lobbying firm. Flores is projected to win the majority of the vote and avoid a runoff in this heavily Hispanic district. She'll have to run again in the fall under new lines that make the seat less favorable for Republicans.

Nevada-1: Democratic Rep. Dina Titus easily fended off businesswoman Amy Vilela, who was backed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Titus won 82% of the vote to Vilela’s 18%, with 72% of the vote in, despite Vilela outspending Titus in the race. The Decision Desk has not yet called the GOP primary, so it’s not clear who Titus will face in the fall.

Nevada-2: GOP Rep. Mark Amodei also defeated his primary challenger, perennial candidate Danny Tarkanian, thanks in part to some help from the Congressional Leadership Fund. With 62% of the vote in, Amodei was at 54% while Tarkanian was at 33%.

Nevada-3: GOP attorney April Becker will face Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in this competitive district, winning 65% of the vote with 83% of precincts reporting. Becker was backed by a slew of prominent Republicans like Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the state Republican Party, and former Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Nevada-4: It’s still not clear who will face Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford in the fall, with Air Force veteran Sam Peters and Assemblywoman Annie Black with 48 and 41% of the vote respectively, with 88 % of precincts reporting.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail…

Michigan Governor: Put Michigan First, a group backed by the Democratic Governors Association, is going up with a new ad that attacks the broad field of candidates who are running against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

New York Governor: New York City Eric Adams is set to endorse Gov. Kathy Hochul, the New York Times reports.

Pennsylvania Governor: Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano appeared on a podcast where he agreed with actor and commentator Ben Stein’s comparison between the Jan. 6 attack and the Reichstag fire.

New York-12: Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is backing Rep. Jerry Nadler in his primary, where he’s been drawn into the same district as Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

Wyoming At-Large: The Club for Growth is spending $127,000 on TV as it has come out against Republican Rep. Liz Cheney’s re-election and endorsed her Trump-backed primary challenger, Harriet Hageman. Here’s a look at its new ad.