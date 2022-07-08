Midterm Roundup: Trump on the trail

Former President Donald Trump is hitting the campaign trail again this weekend.

So far we’ve seen Trump wield his power in GOP primaries, but he’s making a post-primary stop in Nevada on Friday, signaling that he plans to travel to battleground states ahead of November.

Trump’s two endorsed statewide candidates are expected to appear at the Nevada rally: Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is running for governor, and former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running for Senate.

But Trump is still looking to play in primaries, taking aim at Republicans who have criticized him in the past.

Trump’s revenge tour heads to Alaska on Saturday where he’ll appear at a rally with Kelly Tshibaka, who is challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial. She’s the only one of the seven GOP senators who voted to convict the former president on a ballot this year.

GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy and former GOP Gov. Sarah Palin, who is running for the state’s at-large House district, are also expected to attend the rally.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Ohio Senate: Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan raised a whopping $9.1 million in the second fundraising quarter.

Nevada Senate: One Nation, the non-profit arm of the GOP super PAC Senate Leadership PAC, launched its first Spanish language ad of the cycle in Nevada’s Senate race. The spot is part of a multi-week $7.6 million ad buy.

Pennsylvania Senate: Politico reported that some Republicans are concerned that Mehmet Oz has not launched any TV ads since the GOP primary. And Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s campaign spokesman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Fetterman will be “on the campaign trail soon” and that he is “about 90% back to full strength and getting better.”

Wisconsin Senate: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a top Democratic Senate candidate, announced that his campaign raised more than $2.1 million in the second fundraising quarter.

Arizona governor: GOP Gov. Doug Ducey picked his preferred successor, endorsing Karrin Taylor Robson in the Republican primary over Kari Lake, Trump’s pick in the race. NBC News’ Allan Smith and Marc Caputo explore how the governor’s race has become a proxy war for 2024.

Maryland governor: Oprah Winfrey is narrating a new ad for Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Wes Moree, per CBS News.

Ohio governor: Democrats in Ohio believe the abortion issue could give them an opening against GOP Gov. Mike DeWine by energizing voters, NBC News’ Henry Gomez reports.

Wisconsin governor: Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker appears in a new ad for Rebecca Kleefisch, who served as his lieutenant governor, in which he attacks her top rival, Tim Michels.

Maryland 6th District: Democratic Rep. David Trone, the millionaire congressman who owns ​​Total Wine & More, loaned his campaign another $10 million ahead of his re-election campaign.