Midterm roundup: Trump v. Pence in Arizona

Donald Trump’s anger and disregard towards former VP Mike Pence on Jan. 6 was front-and-center at last night’s hearing, and they may be facing off in 2024 as both men weigh runs for the White House. But their sway over GOP voters will first be tested in the midterms, with the next test coming in Arizona’s Aug. 2 primaries.

Trump and Pence will hold dueling events in the Grand Canyon State today, where they’re on opposite sides of the governor’s race. Around noon local time, Pence will join GOP Gov. Doug Ducey for an event with their pick for governor, Karrin Taylor Robson, in Peoria, and for a briefing and discussion on border security in Tucson.

At 7 p.m. local time, Trump will hold a rally in Prescott Valley, featuring his preferred candidate for governor, former TV news anchor Kari Lake. Trump’s other guests include Senate hopeful Blake Masters; state Rep. Mark Finchem, an election denier running for secretary of state; and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has furthered Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Georgia Senate: Republican nominee Herschel Walker is up with a new ad depicting him as a “uniter” who “back[s] the blue” and wants to solve America’s problems. Meanwhile, VoteVets is spending another $380,000 next week as it continues to attack Walker on the airwaves, per AdImpact.

Washington Senate: The Associated Press explores how Democratic Sen. Patty Murray is running for re-election at another inflection point for women following the Supreme Court’s abortion decision.

Wisconsin Senate: Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said in a statement that he won’t oppose a Senate bill to codify protections for same-sex marriage.

Florida Governor: Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who are facing off in the Democratic primary for governor, clashed in a debate last night, per Politico. There was even some pre-debate drama over Crist’s pen and personal fan, NBC News’ Marc Caputo reports.

Michigan Governor: Republican Kevin Rinke booked another $300,000 over the next week ahead of his gubernatorial primary, per AdImpact.

New York Governor: Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, the party’s gubernatorial nominee, was attacked at a campaign event on Thursday night but was not hurt.

Maryland-04: NBC’s Decision Desk projects Glenn Ivey has defeated Donna Edwards in the Democratic primary.

Ohio-09: Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur is up with a new ad attacking Republican J.R. Majewski for his presence at the rally on Jan. 6 and playing audio of him talking about secession.