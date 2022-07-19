Midterm roundup: The waiting game

While there are several races to watch in Maryland, it could be a while before we know the winners, thanks to how Maryland counts mail ballots. Election officials can’t even open mail ballots and begin to count them until Thursday, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The potential for prolonged counting comes as state Del. Dan Cox, former President Donald Trump’s pick in the governor’s race, has already started to cast doubt on the election results. He’s threatened lawsuits and suggested people are stuffing ballot drop boxes, without providing any evidence, per the New York Times.

If Cox loses and cries foul, he wouldn’t be the only primary loser to do so. The Associated Press reports that other unsuccessful GOP candidates, some with a history of questioning the 2020 election, are echoing Trump’s false claims of fraud and ascribing that to their losses this year.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Arizona Senate: The Arizona Republic reports a new Blake Masters ad on the border touts technology linked to his main benefactor, and colleague, Peter Thiel.

Florida Senate: The National Republican Senatorial Committee and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio’s campaign launched a new TV ad featuring police officers, with one officer saying of Democratic Rep. Val Demings, “Maybe she used to be a cop, but in Washington, Val Demings is just another radical rubber stamp.” The spot is part of a new coordinated ad buy of just under $500,000 this week, per AdImpact. Demings, meanwhile, just tested positive for Covid.

Missouri Senate: Independent Senate hopeful John Wood’s campaign says it hit the minimum number of signatures collected to make the ballot (those signatures have not yet been certified). Wood’s being backed by a super PAC run by former GOP Sen. John Danforth, which plans to spend $20 million on the race, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Pennsylvania Senate: Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is adding fundraisers with Democratic Jewish Outreach, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the DSCC to his calendar as he starts to inch back out into the public eye after suffering a stroke.

Wisconsin Senate: Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ Senate bid.

Pennsylvania Governor: GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano has been deleting Facebook videos as he runs for governor, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. And Politico explores Mastriano’s prospects in a tough year for Democrats.

New York-10: Former impeachment lead counsel Dan Goldman booked $600,000 in TV ads over the next week in the crowded Democratic primary, per AdImpact.

Washington-04: The GOP super PAC Defending Main Street is going up with a new ad attacking the primary opponent of Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted for Trump’s impeachment. The ad blasts Newhouse’s primary opponent, Loren Culp, accusing him of being a corporate “tax dodger.”