IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Raphael Warnock
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., at the Senate steps of the Capitol on June 9.Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Midterm roundup: Warnock posts huge fundraising quarter

Campaigns are announcing their second-quarter hauls ahead of this week's deadline.

By Ben Kamisar


The latest campaign finance deadline is this week and candidates are wasting no time flaunting their big second-quarter hauls, especially among Democratic Senate hopefuls.

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is pacing the field so far (when it comes to totals already announced publicly) with $17.2 million raised. That's far ahead of his GOP rival, Georgia Republican Herschel Walker, who still raised a big $6.2 million.

Here's a look at the top Senate fundraisers so far for the second quarter (note: this only includes numbers publicly announced by campaigns, as reports are due Friday):

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Missouri Senate: new ad from a PAC supporting former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens tries to discredit recent criticism pointing to allegations of abuse by his ex-wife by asserting the ads are “smears.” 

New Mexico Governor: Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti is up with a new ad attacking Gov. Michelle Lijan Grisham by arguing her position on abortion is too far to the left, the latest salvo on the issue. 

Oregon Governor: Former Democratic Sen. Betsy Johnson, who is running for governor as a nonaffiliated candidate, has spent more on ads this cycle than both major party nominees combined. 

Florida-13: The Club for Growth has booked $1.5 million in TV and radio ads in August as it supports Republican Anna Paulina Luna’s primary bid, per AdImpact. 

Michigan-13: VoteVets launched a new ad criticizing Shri Thanedar on guns, the economy and abortion (it’s backing state Rep. Adam Hollier in the primary). 

Missouri-01: Democratic Rep. Cori Bush is going up on television for the first time ahead of her primary next month, per AdImpact. 

Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar is a deputy political editor in NBC's Political Unit. 