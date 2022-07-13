Midterm roundup: Warnock posts huge fundraising quarter

The latest campaign finance deadline is this week and candidates are wasting no time flaunting their big second-quarter hauls, especially among Democratic Senate hopefuls.

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is pacing the field so far (when it comes to totals already announced publicly) with $17.2 million raised. That's far ahead of his GOP rival, Georgia Republican Herschel Walker, who still raised a big $6.2 million.

Here's a look at the top Senate fundraisers so far for the second quarter (note: this only includes numbers publicly announced by campaigns, as reports are due Friday):

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Missouri Senate: A new ad from a PAC supporting former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens tries to discredit recent criticism pointing to allegations of abuse by his ex-wife by asserting the ads are “smears.”

New Mexico Governor: Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti is up with a new ad attacking Gov. Michelle Lijan Grisham by arguing her position on abortion is too far to the left, the latest salvo on the issue.

Oregon Governor: Former Democratic Sen. Betsy Johnson, who is running for governor as a nonaffiliated candidate, has spent more on ads this cycle than both major party nominees combined.

Florida-13: The Club for Growth has booked $1.5 million in TV and radio ads in August as it supports Republican Anna Paulina Luna’s primary bid, per AdImpact.

Michigan-13: VoteVets launched a new ad criticizing Shri Thanedar on guns, the economy and abortion (it’s backing state Rep. Adam Hollier in the primary).

Missouri-01: Democratic Rep. Cori Bush is going up on television for the first time ahead of her primary next month, per AdImpact.