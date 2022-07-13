Midterm roundup: Warnock posts huge fundraising quarter

The latest campaign finance deadline is this week and candidates are wasting no time flaunting their big second-quarter hauls, especially among Democratic Senate hopefuls.
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is pacing the field so far (when it comes to totals already announced publicly) with $17.2 million raised. That's far ahead of his GOP rival, Georgia Republican Herschel Walker, who still raised a big $6.2 million.
Here's a look at the top Senate fundraisers so far for the second quarter (note: this only includes numbers publicly announced by campaigns, as reports are due Friday):
- Warnock: $17.2 million.
- Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly: $13.6 million.
- Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings: $12.2 million.
- Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman: $11 million.
- Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan: $9.1 million.
- North Carolina Democrat Cheri Beasley: $7.4 million.
- Walker: $6.2 million.
Elsewhere on the campaign trail:
Missouri Senate: A new ad from a PAC supporting former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens tries to discredit recent criticism pointing to allegations of abuse by his ex-wife by asserting the ads are “smears.”
New Mexico Governor: Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti is up with a new ad attacking Gov. Michelle Lijan Grisham by arguing her position on abortion is too far to the left, the latest salvo on the issue.
Oregon Governor: Former Democratic Sen. Betsy Johnson, who is running for governor as a nonaffiliated candidate, has spent more on ads this cycle than both major party nominees combined.
Florida-13: The Club for Growth has booked $1.5 million in TV and radio ads in August as it supports Republican Anna Paulina Luna’s primary bid, per AdImpact.
Michigan-13: VoteVets launched a new ad criticizing Shri Thanedar on guns, the economy and abortion (it’s backing state Rep. Adam Hollier in the primary).
Missouri-01: Democratic Rep. Cori Bush is going up on television for the first time ahead of her primary next month, per AdImpact.