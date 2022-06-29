Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., said Wednesday that former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony to the January 6th House Committee provided "specific details" that helped the committee's understanding about what happened at the White House on and around that day in 2021.

And the committee member said that White House Deputy Chief of Staff Tony Ornato "did not have as clear" of a memory when he testified to the committee.

Ornato is one of those who Hutchinson said relayed to her the story about former President Donald Trump grabbing for the steering wheel in a presidential vehicle. Secret service sources have said Ornato and another agent are prepared to testify that the incident did not happen. Hutchinson's attorney said in a statement that she stands by her testimony.

“Mr. Ornato did not have as a clear of memories from this time as Ms. Hutchinson did,” Murphy told Meet the Press Now. “A lot of the specific details she provided gave us color on what we already knew was happening.”

Murphy said the committee welcomed the testimony from the agents and called on former Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to testify under oath.

Murphy stressed that those who have testified "are people, they have lives they want to live, they want to move beyond January 6th. Some of them want to be patriots, and I would put Ms. Hutchinson in that category.”