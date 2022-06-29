IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

A video of Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is shown as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation on June 23, 2022.
A video of Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is shown as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation on June 23, 2022.Demetrius Freeman / The Washington Post via AP

Murphy: Former W.H. aide provided 'more color,' had better memory than others.

The Jan. 6 Committee member tells Meet the Press Now that those disputing testimony didn't have "as clear" recollection.

By Isabelle Schmeler

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., said Wednesday that former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony to the January 6th House Committee provided "specific details" that helped the committee's understanding about what happened at the White House on and around that day in 2021.

Ornato didn’t have ‘as clear of memories’ from Jan. 6 as Hutchinson did, Rep. Murphy says

June 29, 202209:52

And the committee member said that White House Deputy Chief of Staff Tony Ornato "did not have as clear" of a memory when he testified to the committee.

Ornato is one of those who Hutchinson said relayed to her the story about former President Donald Trump grabbing for the steering wheel in a presidential vehicle. Secret service sources have said Ornato and another agent are prepared to testify that the incident did not happen. Hutchinson's attorney said in a statement that she stands by her testimony.

“Mr. Ornato did not have as a clear of memories from this time as Ms. Hutchinson did,” Murphy told Meet the Press Now. “A lot of the specific details she provided gave us color on what we already knew was happening.”

Murphy said the committee welcomed the testimony from the agents and called on former Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to testify under oath.

Murphy stressed that those who have testified "are people, they have lives they want to live, they want to move beyond January 6th. Some of them want to be patriots, and I would put Ms. Hutchinson in that category.”

Isabelle Schmeler