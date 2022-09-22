Murray focuses on drug prices in new TV ad

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is touting her efforts to lower prescription drug costs in the latest TV ad of her re-election campaign.

The 30-second ad, shared first with NBC News, comes as Democrats across the country are working to leverage the issue in their campaigns after they passed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which promises to lower drug prices, particularly for people on Medicare.

The ad features a senior couple, describing how they've struggled to afford their medications as the husband has diabetes.

“Thankfully, we have Patty Murray fighting for us in the U.S. Senate. She kept at it til Congress finally lowered the cost of prescription drugs and capped insulin for seniors at $35 dollars a month," they said in the ad, referencing a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act.

"Now, we’ll save thousands every year. We know when Patty is back in the other Washington, she is working for us,” they said.

The ad will begin airing in the Spokane media market, with plans to expand the ad to other parts of the state as part of a six-figure ad buy, per Murray's campaign.

Murray's TV ads so far have focused on painting her GOP opponent, Tiffany Smiley, as extreme, particularly on the issue of abortion.

Murray is favored to win re-election — and President Joe Biden won the state by 19 percentage points in 2020 — but Republicans believe they can make the race competitive. The Cook Political Report rates the Washington Senate race Solidly Democratic