NBC News poll: 51% have already voted or plan to vote early

Roughly half of voters have already voted or plan to vote early, according to the latest NBC News poll, which is lower than the voters who said the same at this point in the 2020 election cycle.

In the latest NBC News survey, 51% of voters say they had already voted or planned to vote early. That’s down from 57% who said the same in Nov. 2020 as fears about contracting Covid while voting in person drove record levels of early and absentee voting. But it’s higher than the 35% of voters who said the same at this point in the 2018 election cycle

The survey found 45% of voters plan to vote at the polls on Election Day.

So far more than 42 million votes have been cast early in person or by mail, according to an NBC News analysis of early vote data.

October’s NBC News poll found 77% of registered voters believe their vote will be counted accurately. That confidence also split along party lines, with two-thirds of Republicans believing their vote will be counted accurately, compared to 93% of Democrats and 79% of independents.

The NBC News poll was conducted Nov. 3-5 of 1,000 registered voters — 804 of whom were reached by cell phone — and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.