IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

President Joe Biden delivers remarks regarding the January jobs report in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Feb. 3, 2023.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks regarding the January jobs report in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Feb. 3, 2023.Demetrius Freeman / The Washington Post via Getty Images

What the NBC News poll says about the state of Joe Biden's union

Biden's approval rating has stabilized around 45%.

By Mark Murray and Ben Kamisar

As President Joe Biden readies to deliver his State of the Union address, here's a look at how Americans rated him in the latest NBC News poll, released late last month.

Biden's approval rating is 45%, effectively unchanged since Nov.

Biden's approval rating has stayed durable across NBC's polling since September, at either 44% or 45% (that includes a mix of polls of registered voters and a broader sample of adults).

That's a significant improvement from the 39% approval adults gave him in May, but still far lower than the 53% approval rating he secured in April of 2021.

Notably, 50% of adults disapproved of Biden in the most recent NBC poll, the lowest since August of 2021.

Public gives Biden low marks on economy, foreign policy, unity, health

Just 41% of adults approved of his handling of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the same amount that approved of his handling of foreign policy at large.

Just 36% approved of his handling of the economy, an issue that continues to pop as among the most important to Americans. Only 31% rated him positively on being competent and effective as president, 28% rated him positively on "having the necessary mental and physical health to be president" and 23% rated him positively on "uniting the country."

Highest marks are on being easy-going and likable

Biden scored best when respondents were asked to rate him on being "easygoing and likable," with 45% rating him positively and 34% rating him negatively.

Forty-two percent rated him positively on "being knowledgeable and experienced enough to handle the presidency," compared to 43% who rated him negatively on that characteristic.

Majority of voters have reservations about Biden running again

Like the man he beat in the 2020 presidential race, former President Donald Trump, a majority of registered voters are uncomfortable with Biden running for president again.

Just 32% say they are enthusiastic or comfortable with Biden running for president in 2024, while a combined 67% said they either had some reservations or were very uncomfortable with the idea.

Mark Murray

Mark Murray is a senior political editor at NBC News.

Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar is a deputy political editor in NBC's Political Unit. 