President Joe Biden outside the White House on March 17, 2023.
President Joe Biden outside the White House on March 17.Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images file

Nearly half of Democrats don’t want Biden to run in 2024, poll finds

Yet Democrats are divided over who could replace Biden, who remains popular in party.

By Mark Murray

Nearly half of Democrats -- 44% -- prefer that President Joe Biden not seek re-election in 2024 and allow someone else to be the party’s standard bearer, according to a new national Monmouth University poll.  

But the survey shows that Democrats are divided over whom should replace Biden as the party’s presidential nominee, and three-quarters of Democrats have a favorable view of the president.  

In the poll, 44% of Democrats want Biden step aside so someone else can run for president next year; 25% say they want Biden to seek a second term; and 30% have no preference either way. 

Even though a plurality of Democrats say they want someone else to run in 2024, the Monmouth poll also finds that they’re divided on a replacement. 

Thirteen percent say they’d like to see Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrats’ presidential nominee if Biden doesn’t run; 6% want Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt; another 6% pick Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; and 4% want Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. 

Fifty-one percent of Democratic respondents couldn’t name a replacement. 

What’s more, Biden remains popular in the party, with 74% of Democrats having a favorable view of the president, versus 14% who view him in a negative light. 

That net-positive rating for Biden among Democrats (+60) is higher than any other potential 2024 contender, including Sanders (+59), Warren (+52), Buttigieg (+48) and Harris (+45). 

The exceptions are two Democrats who have said they won’t run or who are prohibited by the Constitution from seeking another term -- former President Barack Obama (+84) and former first lady Michelle Obama (+82).  

The Monmouth University poll was conducted March 16-20 of 542 Democrats -- reached by cell phone, landline phone and online -- and it has a margin of error of plus-minus 6.3 percentage points.

