Nearly two dozen lawmakers unopposed in November

As the battle for the U.S. House rages on across the country, nearly two dozen members can breathe a little easier, since they are not facing an opponent from the other major party.

Eighteen House Republicans and four House Democrats are running unopposed in November. Several are facing third party or write-in candidates, but the opposing major party failed to field a candidate. Nine are not facing any type of opponent.

All of these lawmakers are in districts where they would have been favored to win anyway, given the partisan makeup of their House seats. But the lack of a major party opponent makes their path to victory that much easier.

Texas hosts the most lawmakers who are running either completely unopposed or only facing a third party or write-in candidate, with five House Republicans not facing a Democratic opponent.

Here are the lawmakers not facing a challenger from the opposing party — listed alphabetically by state: