Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen launches re-election campaign

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen announced Wednesday morning that she is running for a second term, setting up a competitive race in Nevada.

Rosen was first elected to the Senate in 2018 and she's among Republicans' top targets as they look to take control of the Senate.

"I know what Nevada families are going through. It's why I first ran for Congress and it's why, in the Senate, I've worked with both parties to solve problems," Rosen said in her campaign launch video.

Rosen won her first race in 2018 by 5 percentage points in a banner year for Democrats. While her party has found success in the Silver State in recent election cycles, Nevada Democrats often caution that the state is still competitive. President Joe Biden won the state by just 2 points in 2020 after Hillary Clinton won by the same margin in 2016.

The state also split in the 2022 midterms, with Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto winning re-election by 1 point and Republican Joe Lombardo defeating Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak by nearly 2 points.

So far no high-profile Republicans have jumped into the race.